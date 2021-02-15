Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Likely to Hit Small Screen in March as Four-Hour Film

HBO Max Movie

A new trailer for the 'Watchmen' director's version of the blockbuster movie features super-villain Steppenwolf kneeling before Darkseid, in addition to offering more scenes of Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zack Snyder's four-hour "Zack Snyder's Justice League" epic will no longer drop as installments on streaming site HBO Max.

HBO and DC bosses confirmed the plan to chop up the film in parts during the virtual DC Fandome event last summer (20), but it now appears the film will hit the small screen as one blockbuster on 18 March (21).

A new trailer features all the "Justice League" stars and includes scenes that were cut by Joss Whedon, who completed the 2017 film after Snyder was forced to step down as director due to a family tragedy.

Fans were left underwhelmed by Whedon's film and badgered Snyder to patch his version back together. The filmmaker agreed to do just that in 2017, and added reshoots to the film.

In one new scene, that features in the latest trailer, super-villain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) appears, kneeling before a bigger boss - Darkseid, while the climax of the teaser features Jared Leto's "Joker" making a big cameo in a chat with Ben Affleck's Batman from Snyder's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice".

There are also more scenes of Ray Fisher as Cyborg in the new trailer.

Snyder confirmed he would be swelling the character's appearance in his "Justice League", despite the actor's ongoing public spat on social media against Warner Bros. regarding their handling of his accusations of onset misconduct against Whedon. Fisher's claims have sparked a series of accusations about Whedon's bad behavior behind the camera.