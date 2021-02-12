Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

WENN/Phil Lewis/Guillermo Proa Celebrity

The former N.W.A member sparks dating rumors with the 34-year-old reality TV star after they were spotted leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California together.

Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre's female companion on his recent dinner date is no longer a mystery. Following his Wednesday, February 10 outing, it has now been revealed that the sexy lady who was with him that night was "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Apryl Jones.

It's currently unclear what the nature of their relationship is, but the two have sparked dating rumors with their dinner date at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California. They showed no PDA when leaving the restaurant as Dre walked ahead and Apryl followed right behind him, but they were seen getting into the same car.

The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul kept it simple and casual for the outing, wearing black hoody and pants with white sneakers and a black ball cap. He also wore a black face mask for safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Apryl, meanwhile, opted for a sexy and stylish look in a plaid coat, which she left unbuttoned, and matching leggings, exposing her flat abs and tattooed belly. She also wore a sheer lace bra while covering her face with a black mask.

Dre is currently embroiled in a long and nasty divorce battle with his estranged wife Nicole Young, who filed for divorce from the record producer in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage. She demanded $2 million a month in spousal support. He originally objected to her request but later agreed after he was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm in January.

The date night took place less than a month after Dre returned home following his health issue. A day after his release from the hospital on January 15, he's already back to work in a recording studio as seen in a picture posted on Instagram by his fellow music producer Focus and his pal Dem Jointz.

"My Big Bro is Super Good!!! We Working... I TOOK THE PIC SO IM HERE!!! #AFTERMATH #aftermathematix," Focus captioned the pic, while Dem added on his own post, "And We Back!! #Detox21."