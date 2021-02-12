Henry Golding Dominates Valentine's Day Streaming With Two of His Rom-Coms

WENN/Brian To Movie

The actor's movies 'Last Christmas' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' have landed first and third in a new poll of the most streamed films over the February 14 period in 2019 and 2020.

AceShowbiz - Henry Golding has become the king of Valentine's Day romantic comedies among American film fans, according to a new Fandango/Vudu study.

The actor's films "Last Christmas" and "Crazy Rich Asians" both feature in the top three of a new poll to find the most streamed films over the Valentine's Day period in 2019 and 2020. And "Last Christmas" picked up so many views on top U.S. pay-per-view site Vudu last year, following its release the previous November 2019, it charged into the top three at three.

"Crazy Rich Asians" is the most popular film on the site over successive Februarys, while Sandra Bullock/Ryan Reynolds movie "The Proposal" comes in second. Reese Witherspoon's "Sweet Home Alabama" and "The Princess Bride" come in fourth and fifth.

Julia Roberts' 1990 film "Pretty Woman" land sixth in the list, whereas Adam Sandler-starring "The Wedding Singer" secure the eight spot. Rounding up the top ten are Jason Segel's "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" as well as Glenn Ficarra and John Requa-directed "Crazy, Stupid, Love.".

Golding has been a presenter on BBC's "The Travel Show" before he made his big break in acting through "Crazy Rich Asians". In the wake of the success, he landed a part opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in Paul Feig's "A Simple Favor". He teamed up once again with Feig for "Last Christmas" that paired him with Emilia Clarke.

A Malaysian-British actor/model, Golding turned 34 on February 5. Celebrating the milestone amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the husband of Liv Lo shared his positive outlook for the year ahead. "Another year around the sun... This next one is shaping up to be one of the best," he posted on Instagram. "thank you for all your love and support for my birthday!"