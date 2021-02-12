 
 

Kristen Wiig Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Fiance 'Husband'

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Bridesmaid' actress is rumored to secretly tie the knot with Avi Rothman after she referred to him as her 'husband' in a new interview where she talked about family life.

  • Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Kristen Wiig has hinted she is secretly married after referring to her fiance Avi Rothman as her "husband."

The comedienne let slip the term in an interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, almost two years after confirming their engagement following a three-year romance.

"In my home, I am very lucky about having these two babies and my husband," she said of Avi and their twin babies, who were born via a surrogate last June (20). "They make it all better and changed my life in that regard."

The "Bridesmaids" star also opened up about the struggle of returning to work while balancing her time with parenting.

Kristen explained, "Right now, I'm not going to an actual set, but because of all this (press) stuff I'm not present as I would like to be and it's really hard. I'm convinced they're going to forget who I am if I'm gone for a day."

"I have looked at my children and said, 'I am your mother!' "

"I am nervous about leaving and going to work when that happens, because there's something really nice about being home with them all the time," she added.

"But they're really young right now and I have that as an advantage, because they don't really know when I'm not there. But that time is coming and I'll do my best to balance and they will come first."

Before turning to surrogacy, the actress had had tried to conceive via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) for years. "You go through so much self-deprecation, and you feel like your partner may be seeing you in a different way and all this other stuff we make up in our heads," she said in a previous magazine interview.

