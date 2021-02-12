Bam Margera Sparks Concerns After Admitting He Searched How to Tie Noose on Web to Kill Himself

WENN Celebrity

The 'Jackass' actor has launched into a tirade online as he talks about being snubbed from the fourth 'Jackass' movie and searching how to tie a noose on the web to end his own life.

AceShowbiz - Bam Margera's fans are worried about the stuntman's welfare and mental state after he urged them to boycott the latest "Jackass" film in a bizarre online rant.

The daredevil, who has battled substance abuse issues in the past, was clearly inebriated throughout his rambling 10-minute tirade, during which he opened up about his suicidal thoughts and groused about being shut out of "Jackass 4".

Bam claimed producers used his ideas for the new film but didn't include him in it.

He begged fans, "If anybody cares about me don't go see their movie."

In the disturbing video, Margera also reveals his wife, Nikki Boyd, found him searching how to tie a noose online at the height of his bid to end his life.

Bam has been in and out of rehab in recent years and one relapse in his sobriety led to TV self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw staging an intervention.

He was in the news a week ago after thieves stole his Bentley and led police officers on a chase before crashing the vehicle into a swimming pool.

In 2019 when Bam Margera was back in rehab for a third time in less than a month, he received support from his "Jackass" co-stars Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville. "They all have visited me and they've all been really supportive," he said back then.

Before seeking help, he was hospitalised for Edema - swelling in the body caused by blood vessels leaking fluid into the tissue. He revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post the issue was caused by "either reaction to new medicine or detoxing from i guess a bit of alchohol (sic)."