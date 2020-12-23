 
 

New Mom Kristen Wiig Struggling to Be Away From Her Kids

New Mom Kristen Wiig Struggling to Be Away From Her Kids
Harper's Bazaar U.K. Magazine/David Slijper
Celebrity

The 'Wonder Woman 1984' actress talks about new motherhood and admits that she finds it really hard to leave her baby children home as she returns to work.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristen Wiig has admitted she finds it difficult to be away from her children.

The "Wonder Woman 1984" star and her actor fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins via a surrogate in June (20) and, in an interview with her co-star Gal Gadot for Harper's Bazaar U.K., she opened up on becoming a mum and coping with the difficulties of having to leave them.

"Their social life is non-existent, and the hardest part is that they can't see family," she told the publication. "They're not walking yet, but they're crawling really fast. Once I put them down, they both go in different directions."

But when she's away filming, she finds it difficult to stay in touch via FaceTime.

"It's just really hard to be away… For some of it Avi was sending me videos and I'm like, 'Why are you doing this? Please stop, you can't send anymore of these.' He was like, 'I just found these.' I was like, 'I'm away!' ... There's FaceTime, but, you know, they're one."

  See also...

"Wonder Woman" star Gal agreed, "The first time I was away from (daughter) Alma, it was the hardest… The only thing I can tell you is that it's OK because they won't remember any of this. Try to forget about it and enjoy the sleep and experience because they won't remember when you come back. They'll just be like, 'Mummy!' That's what helped me. It's getting worse as they grow older."

Despite the difficulties, Kristen cited her role as a mother as a huge positive in her life.

"Being a mum is a big one," she answered, when Gal asked what empowers her.

"Completing something that you were really scared to do, being nervous to do something and then that feeling you get when you do it," Kristen shared. "Hopefully I'll have that feeling after Saturday Night Live. I'm always nervous to do that."

You can share this post!

Dave Prowse's Daughter Shares Pictures From Funeral With Darth Vader Floral Arrangement

'The Exorcist' Sequel Has Found a Director
Related Posts
Kristen Wiig Reveals Her Struggles With IVF in First Interview Since Surrogacy

Kristen Wiig Reveals Her Struggles With IVF in First Interview Since Surrogacy

Kristen Wiig Becomes Mother to Twins via Surogate

Kristen Wiig Becomes Mother to Twins via Surogate

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman Reportedly Have Been Engaged for Several Months

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman Reportedly Have Been Engaged for Several Months

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Matilda De Angelis Goes Makeup-Free to Show Face Full of Acnes

Matilda De Angelis Goes Makeup-Free to Show Face Full of Acnes

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name