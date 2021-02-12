Robin Thicke Insists He and Paula Patton Share Healthy Co-Parenting Despite Messy Divorce

WENN Celebrity

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker claims his relationship with his former wife has never been better as 'time heals those wounds' following their bitter separation back in 2014.

AceShowbiz - Robin Thicke has never been in a better place with ex-wife Paula Patton than he is right now.

The "Blurred Lines" star and Paula, who share a 10-year-old son Julian together, called time on their marriage in 2014 - with their split becoming messy as they argued over custody of their boy and various other issues.

However, now they've both moved on with their lives - Robin has three children with girlfriend April Love Geary - he told People that "communication" and "transparency" means his relationship with Paula has "never been better."

"There's so much emotion when you first break up, and there's so much stuff that spills over," he explained. "But time heals those wounds, and she's an incredible person."

"Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top and you go, 'It's not about us anymore.' We're very lucky the way everything has worked out."

And Robin added the results of their co-parenting system are clear to see in Julian's schoolwork.

"We're co-parenting at our very best, and it shows in Julian's results," he boasted. "He's thriving and has really blossomed this last year. He's so devoted to school. He's the opposite of me: I was the class clown in the back row. He's in the front of class and loves going to school."

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton were childhood sweethearts. Back in 2018, she revealed she had served as a ghostwriter for him for years. "We did it together since we were kids," she said. "My name on the albums is Max Haddington."