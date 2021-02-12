Tom Jones 'Hanging Upside Down' in Inversion Therapy to Stay Healthy

WENN Celebrity

The 'Sex Bomb' singer reveals keys to his good health at 80 years old, crediting inversion therapy and regular workout for helping him to maintain his health.

AceShowbiz - Sir Tom Jones believes inversion therapy is the key to his good health.

The 80-year-old singer has revealed he uses a frame to hang upside down like a bat, thereby helping to prevent back problems and improve his blood circulation.

"In 2030 I am going to be 90 years old," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "I hang upside down. You know on one of those frames. It's great. You put your feet in the thing and you flip and you hang."

Inversion therapy can help to tackle various back problems, such as sciatica and scoliosis.

The chart-topping icon has also hired a personal trainer and cut down on alcohol in order to improve his overall health.

Speaking about his new fitness regime, Tom explained, "I've got a trainer who comes to see me. A lot of stretching and boxing thrown in. It's a good cardiovascular workout."

"Just wine with dinner - a pint of beer once in a while. I try to watch my diet too. I've got a 12-pack. But health is very important and that's a lot of luck. You've got to take care of yourself."

Last year (20), Tom insisted he has no plans to ever retire from the music business.

The "It's Not Unusual" hitmaker - who released his debut album in 1965 - still loves what he does and couldn't imagine quitting.

"I like ­birthdays. People say, 'What is it like growing old?' but I say, 'What is the alternative?' I don't mind growing old as the memories are tremendous," he smiled.

"I don't want to stop as God has been good to me and my voice is still there. I want to do it as long as there is a breath in my body."