 
 

Tom Jones 'Hanging Upside Down' in Inversion Therapy to Stay Healthy

Tom Jones 'Hanging Upside Down' in Inversion Therapy to Stay Healthy
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Sex Bomb' singer reveals keys to his good health at 80 years old, crediting inversion therapy and regular workout for helping him to maintain his health.

  • Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sir Tom Jones believes inversion therapy is the key to his good health.

The 80-year-old singer has revealed he uses a frame to hang upside down like a bat, thereby helping to prevent back problems and improve his blood circulation.

"In 2030 I am going to be 90 years old," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "I hang upside down. You know on one of those frames. It's great. You put your feet in the thing and you flip and you hang."

Inversion therapy can help to tackle various back problems, such as sciatica and scoliosis.

The chart-topping icon has also hired a personal trainer and cut down on alcohol in order to improve his overall health.

  See also...

Speaking about his new fitness regime, Tom explained, "I've got a trainer who comes to see me. A lot of stretching and boxing thrown in. It's a good cardiovascular workout."

"Just wine with dinner - a pint of beer once in a while. I try to watch my diet too. I've got a 12-pack. But health is very important and that's a lot of luck. You've got to take care of yourself."

Last year (20), Tom insisted he has no plans to ever retire from the music business.

The "It's Not Unusual" hitmaker - who released his debut album in 1965 - still loves what he does and couldn't imagine quitting.

"I like ­birthdays. People say, 'What is it like growing old?' but I say, 'What is the alternative?' I don't mind growing old as the memories are tremendous," he smiled.

"I don't want to stop as God has been good to me and my voice is still there. I want to do it as long as there is a breath in my body."

You can share this post!

Cardi B Channels Her Inner Cowgirl as She Tries Out Life on Farm

Robin Thicke Insists He and Paula Patton Share Healthy Co-Parenting Despite Messy Divorce
Related Posts
Tom Jones Feels Sorry for New Musicians for Being 'Stifled' by Pandemic

Tom Jones Feels Sorry for New Musicians for Being 'Stifled' by Pandemic

Tom Jones Jokes About Being 'Bulletproof' After Getting Two Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

Tom Jones Jokes About Being 'Bulletproof' After Getting Two Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

Sir Tom Jones Apologizes to Fans Over Missed Shows

Sir Tom Jones Apologizes to Fans Over Missed Shows

Most Read
Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture
Celebrity

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

'Game of Thrones' Star Becomes Latest Woman Accusing Marilyn Manson of Abuse

'Game of Thrones' Star Becomes Latest Woman Accusing Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Cardi B Unbothered by Criticism Over Her Bare Face: 'I'm Confident in My Own Skin'

Cardi B Unbothered by Criticism Over Her Bare Face: 'I'm Confident in My Own Skin'

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win