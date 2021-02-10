 
 

Jim Jones Recalls Wanting to Beat Lil Wayne Up Over Stolen Hook

WENN/PNP/Instar
During his appearance on 'The Joe Budden Podcast', the Diplomats alum reveals to the host that he wanted to fight his fellow rapper for stealing hook for Fat Joe's 2006 track 'Make It Rain'.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - There's no bad blood between Jim Jones and Lil Wayne for years, but the former admits in a new interview that there was one time when Wayne pissed him off. During his appearance on "The Joe Budden Podcast", Jim revealed that he wanted to fight his fellow rapper over a stolen hook.

Jim told Joe that he believed Weezy stole his hook for Fat Joe's song "Make It Rain", which was released back in 2006, from his "Weather Man" single which also featured Wayne. "I wanted to f**k Weezy up over that record, man," Jim shared, "but Weezy's my brother."

"You know I love him to death, but Weezy did some wacky s**t when it came to that record," the Diplomats vet went on to divulge. "Remember he had a record with Fat Joe called 'Make It Rain On 'Em'? That was our hook. Now go listen to that record, and then pull up 'Weather Man'."

Jim said that he might have physically attacked the "Sucker for Pain" spitter at an award show if not because fellow Dipset member Juelz Santana stopped him. "I was ready to take it to the next level and Juelz really -- I'll never forget it," he recalled. "It was the MTV Awards show. We was in the China Club when I seen him. And the homies just finished throwing somebody off the balcony in that bitch. I'll never forget that day. Right in front of Weezy."

"Weather Man", which also featured Stack Bundles, was one of the songs featured in Jim's "Hustler's P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment)" project back in 2006. It peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

As for "Make It Rain", the song was off Joe's seventh studio album "Me, Myself & I". Produced by Scott Storch, the track peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group category.

