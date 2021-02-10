Priyanka Chopra Recalls Being Sent Off by Film Producers Over Equal Pay Request

WENN/Jaime Espinoza Celebrity

During a chat on the 'Skimm'd from the Couch' podcast, 'The White Tiger' actress additionally admits it took her almost 15 years to gain the confidence in standing up for herself.

AceShowbiz - Actress Priyanka Chopra was once told to leave a film set after requesting equal pay.

"The White Tiger" star reveals she approached movie officials about increasing her wages earlier on in her career after discovering how much her male counterpart was making - but she was immediately shut down.

Recalling what the producers told her, she shared, "They said to take the pay cheque, which was nominal compared (to the male actor)... (because) there's so many other girls who will take this opportunity. And, you know, women in movies are interchangeable..."

"I didn't do anything about it. I had to work within the system because that's what we're told, that, 'You know, if you want this job... this is the only way.'"

And Priyanka admitted it took a long time for her to be able to stand up for herself.

Speaking on the "Skimm'd from the Couch" podcast, she said, "It took almost 15 years for me to get to that place where, you know, I could stand my ground. It took hearing the conversations from other women banding together to give me the confidence to stand up for myself."

Prior to this, the "Quantico" alum also shared in her autobiography "Untitled" that a director once told her to get a "boob job" for the sake of her future. "After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did," dished the 38-year-old about the incident in her memoir. "He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt."

The actress playing Victoria Leeds in 2017's "Baywatch", luckily, managed to ignore the suggestions and decided to part ways with her former manager, who "voiced his agreement with the assessment" at the time.