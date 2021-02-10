Azealia Banks Brags About Alleged Romance With Artist Ryder Ripps: 'Power Couple'

Instagram Celebrity

While sharing posts that hint at their possible romantic relationship, the 'Black Madonna' raptress also teases an apparent collaborative project with the creative director for OKFocus.

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Here's proof that Azealia Banks is not always glued to her phone. The raptress, who has been making headlines with her eyebrow-raising contents on social media, has apparently set aside time for her love life.

On Monday, February 8, the 29-year-old star suggested that she and artist Ryder Ripps are an item. She posted on her Instagram Story several pictures of her snuggling up to the 34-year-old programmer and creative director.

One of the photos was reposted from Ryder's Story and saw the two wearing a face mask, with the latter wrapping his hand around his rumored lady's waist. He tagged the New York City rapper on the post and added a heart emoji.

Azealia re-shared another photo taken from another person's account. They struck a similar post with the same background, only this time they showed their faces without their masks on. Bragging about their alleged romance, the "Anna Wintour" femcee wrote over it, "power couple."

Azealia Banks hinted at romance with Ryder Ripps.

Azealia additionally posted on her feed a video of her and Ryder holding hands while walking through a parking lot. She was scantily clad in a black fishnet outfit, exposing her derriere, and paired it with thigh boots. Ryder, meanwhile, dressed casually in a white shirt, orange pants and a red cap.

Azealia later teased an apparent collaborative project with Ryder. In the short clip, she lies down on the floor while caressing her body, as wind blows her hair. The creative director for OKFocus, who has worked with the likes of Drake, Kanye West and Travis Scott (II), as well as brands including Nike and Gucci, re-posted the snippet on his Story.

Ryder teased a project with the raptress.

It's still unclear if their get-together was simply for business or there's something romantic going on between them. Azealia is known for keeping her relationship private, though she introduced her then-boyfriend on social media back in 2019.

"I want to introduce the world to my boyfriend," she declared at the time, along with pictures of them together. "This is the love of my life. I'm so happy I found you and can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."