 
 

Azealia Banks Brags About Alleged Romance With Artist Ryder Ripps: 'Power Couple'

Azealia Banks Brags About Alleged Romance With Artist Ryder Ripps: 'Power Couple'
Instagram
Celebrity

While sharing posts that hint at their possible romantic relationship, the 'Black Madonna' raptress also teases an apparent collaborative project with the creative director for OKFocus.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Here's proof that Azealia Banks is not always glued to her phone. The raptress, who has been making headlines with her eyebrow-raising contents on social media, has apparently set aside time for her love life.

On Monday, February 8, the 29-year-old star suggested that she and artist Ryder Ripps are an item. She posted on her Instagram Story several pictures of her snuggling up to the 34-year-old programmer and creative director.

One of the photos was reposted from Ryder's Story and saw the two wearing a face mask, with the latter wrapping his hand around his rumored lady's waist. He tagged the New York City rapper on the post and added a heart emoji.

Azealia re-shared another photo taken from another person's account. They struck a similar post with the same background, only this time they showed their faces without their masks on. Bragging about their alleged romance, the "Anna Wintour" femcee wrote over it, "power couple."

Azealia Banks' Instagram Story

Azealia Banks hinted at romance with Ryder Ripps.

  See also...

Azealia additionally posted on her feed a video of her and Ryder holding hands while walking through a parking lot. She was scantily clad in a black fishnet outfit, exposing her derriere, and paired it with thigh boots. Ryder, meanwhile, dressed casually in a white shirt, orange pants and a red cap.

Azealia later teased an apparent collaborative project with Ryder. In the short clip, she lies down on the floor while caressing her body, as wind blows her hair. The creative director for OKFocus, who has worked with the likes of Drake, Kanye West and Travis Scott (II), as well as brands including Nike and Gucci, re-posted the snippet on his Story.

Ryder Ripps' Instagram Story

Ryder teased a project with the raptress.

It's still unclear if their get-together was simply for business or there's something romantic going on between them. Azealia is known for keeping her relationship private, though she introduced her then-boyfriend on social media back in 2019.

"I want to introduce the world to my boyfriend," she declared at the time, along with pictures of them together. "This is the love of my life. I'm so happy I found you and can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

You can share this post!

Jim Jones Recalls Wanting to Beat Lil Wayne Up Over Stolen Hook

Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll Blame 'Jealous' Exes for Torpedoing Their Innocent Friendship
Related Posts
Azealia Banks Urges Megan Thee Stallion to 'Suck It Up' Amid Tory Lanez Shooting Drama

Azealia Banks Urges Megan Thee Stallion to 'Suck It Up' Amid Tory Lanez Shooting Drama

Azealia Banks Admits Owning Skull of 6-Year-Old Girl but Denies Eating Her Dead Cat

Azealia Banks Admits Owning Skull of 6-Year-Old Girl but Denies Eating Her Dead Cat

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Most Read
Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture
Celebrity

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

President Biden Blasted as 'Cringey' by Donald Trump Jr. for Flirting With a Nurse

President Biden Blasted as 'Cringey' by Donald Trump Jr. for Flirting With a Nurse

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Morgan Wallen's Sister Decries Cancel Culture After His Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's Sister Decries Cancel Culture After His Racial Slur Scandal