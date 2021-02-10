 
 

Cardi B Unbothered by Criticism Over Her Bare Face: 'I'm Confident in My Own Skin'

The 'WAP' hitmaker shares two videos of herself with 'hair not brushed' and lips looking 'chap all that,' stressing that she feels 'comfortable' with her look.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B remained unfazed by criticism over her bare face. Having been called "weird" by online trolls for her no-makeup look, the "WAP" hitmaker fired back at the haters by stressing that she is "confident in [her] own skin."

On Tuesday, February 9, the 28-year-old femcee shared two videos of herself flaunting her natural look. "This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago ,no filter , hair not brushed , lip chap all that .I never been afraid to show my real self .When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face," she began her caption.

"I'm confident in my own skin," the wife of Migos member Offset further emphasized. "You b***hes need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self enought that ya gotta try to bring b**ches down for a hobby that's winning and in their 20s."

In the first clip she posted, the rap star pointed out that she did "feel comfortable in [her] skin." She added, "I'm great, that I'm happy. My record is doing great and just because you got so much hatred in your heart when I do great, y'all want to put it down, you can't. Ima stay on top with this face, with this natural face, makeup or not, a b***h is doing good."

Cardi's post was quick to be flooded with positive comments from a number of celebrities. Actress Tisha Campbell raved, "I think you look beautiful with no makeup!" Chloe Bailey of "Grown-Ish" gushed, "You look beautiful." Additionally, TV personality Khloe Kardashian sent out several red heart emojis.

In late January, Cardi got candid about her skin problem and asked fans for solution ideas. "I need ya help tho....," she pleaded with her fans on Twitter. "I been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry. I don't think these products are working. I think it's the water out here..... What are some good products for little black heads, break outs and dry skin on your face (sic)?"

The "Bodak Yellow" raptress went on to offer a close-up look at her acne. "This is my cheek ... It's been happening for like 3 months now... S**t really is uncomfortable (sic)," she wrote alongside the picture of her skin problem.

