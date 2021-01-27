 
 

Cardi B Pleads for Help Over Acne Breakouts, Kehlani Responds

Cardi B Pleads for Help Over Acne Breakouts, Kehlani Responds
Vevo
Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker has turned to her online followers for advice amid skincare issues and fellow artist Kehlani recommends an expert who might be able to help the femcee.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Cardi B has turned to fans online for skincare advice after struggling with "uncomfortable" acne breakouts.

The "WAP" hitmaker, who splits her time between homes in Los Angeles, her native New York, and Atlanta, Georgia, posted a close-up snap of her problem skin on Twitter on Monday (25Jan21), and asked for tried and tested product recommendations.

"I need ya help tho....," she began a series of tweets. "I been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry. I don't think these products are working. I think it's the water out here..... What are some good products for little black heads, break outs and dry skin on your face (sic)?"

She continued, "This is my cheek ... It's been happening for like 3 months now... S**t really is uncomfortable (sic)."

Cardi then responded to those offering up possible solutions, insisting suggestions of Clinique, CeraVe, and Cetaphil cleansers and moisturisers just haven't worked for her.

  See also...

She even sought help from a dermatologist, who suggested she give retinol a try - but the vitamin product left her with a burning sensation and appeared to worsen the condition of her skin, something she was warned about before the three-month process would improve.

"(They) said it will take 3 months but I don't got time for that and (they) didn't give me a reason on why I'm breaking out," she shared. "I never broke out on my cheeks and chin (before) (sic)."

Cardi explained she was desperate to "get to the root of the problem" with a "good dermatologist," but bemoaned, "I don't know any."

Fellow artist Kehlani then weighed in on the conversation, suggesting she reach out to New York-based esthetician Sean Garrette - and the hip-hop star was grateful for the top tip.

"Ok @Kehlani recommended me somebody for my face," she wrote. "Imma give ya a update in 2 weeks (sic)..."

You can share this post!

Lori Loughlin's Husband Denied Early Release From Jail
Related Posts
Cardi B Reacts to Being Dragged Into DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Colorism Controversy

Cardi B Reacts to Being Dragged Into DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Colorism Controversy

Cardi B Amuses Fans With Explanation Why She Missed Performing 'WAP' at Joe Biden Inauguration

Cardi B Amuses Fans With Explanation Why She Missed Performing 'WAP' at Joe Biden Inauguration

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Cardi B Spent $1 Million to Make 'WAP' Music Video

Cardi B Spent $1 Million to Make 'WAP' Music Video

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion