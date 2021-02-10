Octavia Spencer Joins Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in New 'Christmas Carol' Adaptation

WENN Movie

The 'Fruitvale Station' actress has been added to the cast ensemble of the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the classic holiday story by the famed Charles Dickens.

AceShowbiz - Octavia Spencer is set to join Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in "Spirited" - a new take on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol".

The Oscar-winning actress has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ movie, which will update and reimagine the classic story as a musical.

The project is helmed by Sean Anders and John Morris, who are directing from their own screenplay. The duo have previously collaborated with Will on the 2015 movie "Daddy's Home".

Insiders suggest that Reynolds will play the Scrooge-like lead who receives visits from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future while Ferrell is expected to play Present.

Spencer is apparently close to a deal to play Ryan's good-natured co-worker who helps Present teach the man kindness during the festive season. She is expected to do her own singing in the AppleTV+ flick.

Anders and Morris are producing the movie with Will's Gloria Sanchez banner, Ryan's production company Maximum Effort and Mosaic.

The holiday story has been adapted many times for film, stage, and opera. One comedy movie fronted by Bill Murray came out in 1988 and a musical featuring Colin Baker was released in 2015. There was also a 2009 animated movie starring the likes of Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, and Robin Wright.

Meanwhile, Octavia Spencer was last seen in movie "The Witches" which is led by Anne Hathaway in 2020. She also lent her voice to Robert Downey Jr.'s "Dolittle", Tom Holland and Chris Pratt's "Onward", and Melissa McCarthy's "Superintelligence".

Her other next movie releases include superhero comedy "Thunder Force" and sci-fi thriller "Invasion".