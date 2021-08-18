 
 

Octavia Spencer Spills on What She Has to Learn for 'A Christmas Carol' Remake

Octavia Spencer Spills on What She Has to Learn for 'A Christmas Carol' Remake
The 'Hidden Figures' star will be seen starring opposite Ryan Reynolds as well as Will Ferrell in a musical version of the classic holiday tale titled 'Spirited'.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Hidden Figures" star Octavia Spencer is learning to ice skate for an upcoming remake of "A Christmas Carol".

The Oscar winner is filming "Spirited", a musical version of the classic holiday tale, with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, and she'll need to sing and dance, on ice, for the production.

Octavia didn't elaborate on how her sports training is going, but she told America's "Today" show her vocals need a bit of work. "My pipes are kind of full, so they're helping me screw them back together and rejigger them in a way that makes them sound decent," she joked on Tuesday, August 17.

The 51-year-old actress also admitted fear is a big motivating factor when she is offered a part requiring new skills. "It's actually terrifying, every time something terrifies me, I have to say yes, because I know it'll be a challenge and if I overcome it, I feel like I've achieved something," she smiled.

"The Help" standout also noted she was thrilled to re-team with co-director Sean Anders, who directed her in 2018 film "Instant Family".

"It's just a wonderful day every day on set," she added.

In the reimagined version of the fabled Charles Dickens book, Reynolds will play a Scrooge-like miser, while Ferrell will play the Ghost of Christmas Present. A release date has not yet been announced but the film will air on streaming channel Apple TV+.

During her appearance on "Today", Octavia also talked about playing investigative journalist turned true-crime podcaster for Apple TV+ crime series "Truth Be Told (2019)", and working together with Kate Hudson.

