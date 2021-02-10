Ed Westwick Makes TikTok Debut as 'Gossip Girl' Character

TikTok Celebrity

The Chuck Bass depicter reprises his TV role from the classic series and issues a challenge to his followers on his very first post on the wildly-popular app.

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Ed Westwick has taken fans down memory lane by reprising his role from "Gossip Girl" for his very first post on TikTok.

The star revisited his Chuck Bass character on Monday (08Feb21) as he made his debut on the video-sharing app, more than eight years after the hit TV series, on which he found fame, came to an end.

He began the clip wearing a leather jacket as he issued a challenge to his new followers, "Tell me you watched Gossip Girl without actually telling me you've watched Gossip Girl. I'll start."

The video then cut to Ed wearing a sharp three-piece navy suit, with his hair slicked back - just like Bass, as he said to the camera, "I'm Chuck Bass."

The drama series, which also starred the likes of Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Leighton Meester, originally ran from 2007 to 2012, and followed the lives of a group of privileged teens living in New York's Upper East Side. It was previously announced "Gossip Girl", based on the books of the same name by Cecily von Ziegesar, will be getting a revamp for a new series in 2021, with a whole new set of characters, although Kristen Bell will be returning as the show's off-camera narrator.

"Code Black" actress Emily Alyn Lind is attached to play one of the lead roles. "Supergirl" actress Laura Benanti, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Broadway actor Jason Gotay, Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Zion Moreno are also linked to the revamp