 

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Hugh Jackman's Hilarious Attempt to Block Him From Scoring Oscar Nomination

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Hugh Jackman's Hilarious Attempt to Block Him From Scoring Oscar Nomination
Cover Images/Marion Curtis/StarPix
Movie

In a video posted on Twitter, the 'Greatest Showman' actor says the 'Deadpool' star getting a nomination in the best song category for 'Good Afternoon' from his Christmas movie 'Spirited' would make Jackman's life 'insufferable.'

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds is close to getting himself his first Oscar nomination, but that may be thwarted by none other than his frenemy Hugh Jackman. The Australian hunk has jokingly begged the Academy to not nominate the "Deadpool" actor in the best song category at the upcoming Academy Awards, suggesting that it would further boost Reynolds' ego.

"The Greatest Showman" star made his plea in a hilarious video he posted on Twitter on Wednesday, January 4. "Hey everybody it's 2023, and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible," he began in the clip after learning that Reynolds earned a spot on the Oscar shortlist for best song for "Good Afternoon" from his Christmas movie "Spirited", which also stars Will Ferrell.

"Don't get me wrong, I loved 'Spirited'. It's a great movie ... I love Will, I love Octavia [Spencer] ... the song 'Good Afternoon', I laughed the entire way through, it is absolutely brilliant," he explained. "However, I just heard the Academy have short-listed 'Good Afternoon' in the best song category."

"Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable," Jackman claimed. Of the reason why, he said, "I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem."

  Editors' Pick

"So just to recap - love 'Spirited,' love Will, love Octavia [Spencer], love the song, 'Good Afternoon,' love Benj [Pasek] and Justin [Paul], but please, please from the bottom of my heart - do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way, please," the 54-year-old concluded in the clip.

Responding to his friend's jab, Reynolds posted Jackman's video on his own social media accounts and captioned it on Instagram, "I know it's still early but Good Afternoon to you, Mr. Jackman." He also reacted to the "Real Steel" star's clip via Twitter, writing, "Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars."

Ryan Reynolds' Response to Hugh Jackman's Video

Ryan Reynolds reacted after Hugh Jackman attempted to block him from scoring an Oscar nomination.

Jackman and Reynolds recently confirmed that the former would reprise his role as Logan a.k.a. Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool" movie, set for release in late 2024. Jackman previously said the 2017 film "Logan" would be the final time that he played the mutant.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Prince Harry Claims on His Memoir William Attacked Him During Fight Over Meghan Markle

Related Posts
Ryan Reynolds Turned to Hugh Jackman Once Realizing He's in 'Trouble' After Signing Up for Musical

Ryan Reynolds Turned to Hugh Jackman Once Realizing He's in 'Trouble' After Signing Up for Musical

Ryan Reynolds Rules Out Making Another Musical After Struggling to Sing and Dance in 'Spirited'

Ryan Reynolds Rules Out Making Another Musical After Struggling to Sing and Dance in 'Spirited'

Octavia Spencer Spills on What She Has to Learn for 'A Christmas Carol' Remake

Octavia Spencer Spills on What She Has to Learn for 'A Christmas Carol' Remake

Octavia Spencer Joins Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in New 'Christmas Carol' Adaptation

Octavia Spencer Joins Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in New 'Christmas Carol' Adaptation

Latest News
Prince Harry Claims on His Memoir William Attacked Him During Fight Over Meghan Markle
  • Jan 05, 2023

Prince Harry Claims on His Memoir William Attacked Him During Fight Over Meghan Markle

Madonna 'Secretly Planning' 'Greatest Hits' Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Music Career
  • Jan 05, 2023

Madonna 'Secretly Planning' 'Greatest Hits' Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Music Career

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Hugh Jackman's Hilarious Attempt to Block Him From Scoring Oscar Nomination
  • Jan 05, 2023

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Hugh Jackman's Hilarious Attempt to Block Him From Scoring Oscar Nomination

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce
  • Jan 05, 2023

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Ashley Olsen Secretly Marries Longtime Beau Louis Eisner in Bel-Air
  • Jan 05, 2023

Ashley Olsen Secretly Marries Longtime Beau Louis Eisner in Bel-Air

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Only Have Each Other as They Can't Trust Co-Workers
  • Jan 05, 2023

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Only Have Each Other as They Can't Trust Co-Workers

Most Read
Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie
Movie

Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie

Tim Burton Used 'Caveman-Style Communication' in Order to Understand Jack Nicholson in 'Batman'

Tim Burton Used 'Caveman-Style Communication' in Order to Understand Jack Nicholson in 'Batman'

'The Conjuring' Could Be 'Potentially Wrapping Up' With Upcoming Fourth Film

'The Conjuring' Could Be 'Potentially Wrapping Up' With Upcoming Fourth Film

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne Du Barry' Director Snuggles Up to Him in New Movie Pic After Feud Rumors

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne Du Barry' Director Snuggles Up to Him in New Movie Pic After Feud Rumors

Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Becomes Scarier After Reshoots to Get PG-13 Rating

Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Becomes Scarier After Reshoots to Get PG-13 Rating

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'

James Corden Almost Starred in Oscar Favorite Film 'The Whale' and George Clooney Initially at Helm

James Corden Almost Starred in Oscar Favorite Film 'The Whale' and George Clooney Initially at Helm

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Meeting With Bond Producer 'Went Well'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Meeting With Bond Producer 'Went Well'

'Romeo and Juliet' Movie Bosses Sued for Fraud and Sexual Abuse Over Nude Scene

'Romeo and Juliet' Movie Bosses Sued for Fraud and Sexual Abuse Over Nude Scene