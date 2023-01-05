Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Hugh Jackman's Hilarious Attempt to Block Him From Scoring Oscar Nomination

Cover Images/Marion Curtis/StarPix Movie

In a video posted on Twitter, the 'Greatest Showman' actor says the 'Deadpool' star getting a nomination in the best song category for 'Good Afternoon' from his Christmas movie 'Spirited' would make Jackman's life 'insufferable.'

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds is close to getting himself his first Oscar nomination, but that may be thwarted by none other than his frenemy Hugh Jackman. The Australian hunk has jokingly begged the Academy to not nominate the "Deadpool" actor in the best song category at the upcoming Academy Awards, suggesting that it would further boost Reynolds' ego.

"The Greatest Showman" star made his plea in a hilarious video he posted on Twitter on Wednesday, January 4. "Hey everybody it's 2023, and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible," he began in the clip after learning that Reynolds earned a spot on the Oscar shortlist for best song for "Good Afternoon" from his Christmas movie "Spirited", which also stars Will Ferrell.

"Don't get me wrong, I loved 'Spirited'. It's a great movie ... I love Will, I love Octavia [Spencer] ... the song 'Good Afternoon', I laughed the entire way through, it is absolutely brilliant," he explained. "However, I just heard the Academy have short-listed 'Good Afternoon' in the best song category."

"Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable," Jackman claimed. Of the reason why, he said, "I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem."

"So just to recap - love 'Spirited,' love Will, love Octavia [Spencer], love the song, 'Good Afternoon,' love Benj [Pasek] and Justin [Paul], but please, please from the bottom of my heart - do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way, please," the 54-year-old concluded in the clip.

Responding to his friend's jab, Reynolds posted Jackman's video on his own social media accounts and captioned it on Instagram, "I know it's still early but Good Afternoon to you, Mr. Jackman." He also reacted to the "Real Steel" star's clip via Twitter, writing, "Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars."

Ryan Reynolds reacted after Hugh Jackman attempted to block him from scoring an Oscar nomination.

Jackman and Reynolds recently confirmed that the former would reprise his role as Logan a.k.a. Wolverine in the upcoming "Deadpool" movie, set for release in late 2024. Jackman previously said the 2017 film "Logan" would be the final time that he played the mutant.

You can share this post!