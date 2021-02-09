 
 

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat
Celebrity

The tension between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs strong safety was so apparent as they got in each other's face multiple times during the game.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has apologized to Tyrann Mathieu after he let his competitive spirits get the best of him during Super Bowl LV. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has reportedly sent the Kansas City Chiefs strong safety a text message after their intense confrontation at the Sunday, February 7 game.

ESPN reports that the seven-time Super Bowl champion texted Tyran, praising the latter as the "ultimate competitor." The 43-year-old additionally noted that he knew he needed to match Tyrann's intensity during the game.

The former New England Patriots star went on saying that he had watched Tyrann since his days at LSU. He continued raving over Tyrann's heart, calling him an "incredible leader, champion and class act."

  See also...

The tension between Tom and Tyran was so apparent as they got in each other's face multiple times during Sunday's Super Bowl. Their most glaring exchanged occurred following Tom's touchdown pass to Antonio Brown toward the end of the first half. After making the throw, the husband of Gisele Bundchen trotted toward Tyrann and began barking in his grill. The referee, however, whistled Tyrann for unsportsmanlike conduct.

After the game, Tyran told reporters about their interactions on the field, "Listen, Tom Brady's a great quarterback." He added, "I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest, but whatever, no comment. It's over with, I'm done with it."

Tyran later indicated in a now-deleted that Tom started the spat by calling him "something I won't repeat." He added, "But yeah I'll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him...." He went on defending himself, "Go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him... I show grace."

You can share this post!

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Miranda Lambert Assures Safety of Newly-Announced Texas Concerts
Related Posts
Super Bowl LV: Tom Brady Scores Record-Breaking 7th Win as Buccaneers Defeats Chiefs

Super Bowl LV: Tom Brady Scores Record-Breaking 7th Win as Buccaneers Defeats Chiefs

Police Called to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's House Due to Break-In

Police Called to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's House Due to Break-In

Tom Brady Cited for Violating Lockdown Rules With Outdoor Exercise

Tom Brady Cited for Violating Lockdown Rules With Outdoor Exercise

Tom Brady Trolled for Claiming He Doesn't Back Donald Trump Politically

Tom Brady Trolled for Claiming He Doesn't Back Donald Trump Politically

Most Read
Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers
Celebrity

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Involved in Nearly-Fatal Car Crash Ahead of Super Bowl

Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Involved in Nearly-Fatal Car Crash Ahead of Super Bowl

Britney Spears' Lawyer: Giving Her Dad More Control in Conservatorship Would Be 'Highly Detrimental'

Britney Spears' Lawyer: Giving Her Dad More Control in Conservatorship Would Be 'Highly Detrimental'