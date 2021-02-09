Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Celebrity

The tension between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs strong safety was so apparent as they got in each other's face multiple times during the game.

Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has apologized to Tyrann Mathieu after he let his competitive spirits get the best of him during Super Bowl LV. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has reportedly sent the Kansas City Chiefs strong safety a text message after their intense confrontation at the Sunday, February 7 game.

ESPN reports that the seven-time Super Bowl champion texted Tyran, praising the latter as the "ultimate competitor." The 43-year-old additionally noted that he knew he needed to match Tyrann's intensity during the game.

The former New England Patriots star went on saying that he had watched Tyrann since his days at LSU. He continued raving over Tyrann's heart, calling him an "incredible leader, champion and class act."

The tension between Tom and Tyran was so apparent as they got in each other's face multiple times during Sunday's Super Bowl. Their most glaring exchanged occurred following Tom's touchdown pass to Antonio Brown toward the end of the first half. After making the throw, the husband of Gisele Bundchen trotted toward Tyrann and began barking in his grill. The referee, however, whistled Tyrann for unsportsmanlike conduct.

After the game, Tyran told reporters about their interactions on the field, "Listen, Tom Brady's a great quarterback." He added, "I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest, but whatever, no comment. It's over with, I'm done with it."

Tyran later indicated in a now-deleted that Tom started the spat by calling him "something I won't repeat." He added, "But yeah I'll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him...." He went on defending himself, "Go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him... I show grace."