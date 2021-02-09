Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Instagram Celebrity

While she's not ready to introduce her new man to public, the former 'Orange Is the New Black' star gushes over her 'kind and sweet' beau in a new interview.

Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Laverne Cox is currently dating a man way younger than her. Around a week after confirming that she has found a new love, the former "Orange Is the New Black" star disclosed that her "insanely hot" boyfriend is 20 years her junior.

The 48-year-old gushed over her beau in an interview with PEOPLE. Claiming that he has a "beautiful soul," she raved, "He's just so kind and funny, and we've laughed and had just the best time. He's not playing any games. He's just himself, and he's kind and sweet and real and funny and awesome. And he's 20 years younger than me, as well. So that's a whole thing. I always date younger men."

Laverne noted that she and her new man are adamant to keep their romance out of the public's eyes at the moment. "I don't know what's going to happen in the future, so we're just staying present, and we're having fun for now. We're just going to see where it goes. And I love that we're approaching it this way," she shared.

"I don't think I want to traipse him around on social media," the Emmy-nominated actress continued. "I definitely have no plans on being public with this one. With my last relationship, it just felt organic. But I think I don't want to do that this time, for a lot of different reasons. So you will not be seeing photos of him on Instagram!"

The "Promising Young Woman" actress added that she was grateful to find love again after a devastating split from Kyle Draper in 2019. "It's scary, but I love love. After my last relationship ended, I was heartbroken and devastated," she admitted. "It's beautiful that you can love again, that you can heal that grief with time, and then move on to something else, something that's an even better situation for me and even more fulfilling."

Laverne went on to spill the lessons she took from her failed romance. "What I learned in [my] last relationship is that I can combine a really great physical connection with an emotional connection, because they had been not always fully combined in past relationships," she stated.

"I can have this great physical thing with love and these things can come together," she further explained. "I learned that I can be vulnerable in every aspect of myself. I'm taking that into the new relationship."

During a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in January, Laverne admitted that she did not "expect" to find a new boyfriend in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. "He's a really great guy. I didn't expect it. I thought he was just going to be this hot dude I was going to be hanging out with, and then it just kind of happened," she said.