 
 

Anne-Marie Recalls Embarrassing a Friend for Smelling Like Garlic

Anne-Marie Recalls Embarrassing a Friend for Smelling Like Garlic
Instagram
Celebrity

When appearing on the 'Off Menu' podcast, the 'Don't Play' singer confesses to be using many cloves of the pungent plant in her cooking that she can no longer smell it.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anne-Marie's friend told her she reeks of garlic.

The "Don't Play" singer has confessed she uses so many cloves of the pungent plant in her cooking that she can no longer smell it, and she "embarrassed" her pal when they went shopping and she reeked of the stuff.

Anne-Marie - who started growing her own vegetables in lockdown - told the "Off Menu" podcast, "Garlic is one of my favourite things in the whole world. I use it so much when I'm cooking that I no longer smell it."

"When we were allowed to be out, me and my friend went shopping – she always cusses me out for smelling like garlic. So we were out shopping, she kept saying to me, 'God you smell of garlic'. And she has perfume with her all the time, and we were in a shop and she walks past me and coughs and I was like, 'What just happened there?'."

"She actually sprayed her perfume on me and coughed at the same time, hoping I wouldn't hear it spray out, just because she was embarrassed that I smelt of garlic."

  See also...

The 29-year-old pop star also revealed she could only eat cheese bagels for years because of her food fears.

The "Ciao Adios" hitmaker admitted her parents were so worried about her as she struggled to eat anything but the sandwiches whilst she was growing up as she had a fear of being sick.

"My mum and dad went to the doctors because they were worried that this was the only thing I was eating," she continued. "I would have cheese sandwiches for lunchtime then come home and have two cheese sandwiches for dinner. I wouldn't eat any vegetables or fruit. My dream meal is a Philadelphia bagel."

"Just cream cheese, no butter. In two bagels I will eat the whole tub. I feel like my whole life I have had this eating thing because I have this phobia of vomit. So I have never wanted to try anything. I am so terrified of it. I think that's why subconsciously I can't experiment with food."

You can share this post!

KSI Vows to Give Back After 'Reaching Peak Happiness' With Money He Has

Matt Goss Confesses to Be Considering Career in Politics
Related Posts
Singer Anne-Marie Opens Up About Fluid Sexuality

Singer Anne-Marie Opens Up About Fluid Sexuality

Most Read
Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers
Celebrity

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Involved in Nearly-Fatal Car Crash Ahead of Super Bowl

Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Involved in Nearly-Fatal Car Crash Ahead of Super Bowl