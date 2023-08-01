Anne-Marie Wants to Take a Break After Releasing Her Third Album 'Unhealthy'

Instagram Music

Following the release of her third record, the '2002' hitmaker is keen to take a little time for herself to 'just chill' before figuring out her plans for her next studio installment.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anne-Marie is plotting to have "a little" break before diving into her next release. The 32-year-old pop star has just released her third studio album, "UNHEALTHY", and she admits she needs to take a breather rather than continue to pen lyrics about "the same ex" from when she was a teenager.

"You know what? Every time I release an album, I go straight into working on the next one and I think I need to live a little bit. Otherwise, I'm just going to keep writing about the same ex I've had from when I was 18. So definitely after these few weeks, I'm going to just chill and then figure out what the next me is," she said to Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1.

"UNHEALTHY" features her collaboration of the same name with country icon Shania Twain, "PSYCHO" with rapper Aitch, and "You and I" with Khalid.

And the "2002" hitmaker admitted she was surprised that the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" hitmaker, 57, agreed to feature on the track. She shared, "Because everyone was saying she was really busy and stuff. And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah. They're just saying that to make me feel better.' But then she did."

"I was honestly over the moon and she was so great. When I met her, I was trying to be cool and she was screaming and so excited, which made me feel like I can just be a little weirdo as well. Just, yeah, totally great."

"And when I meet people like Shania and [Sir] Tom Jones and David Guetta who have been in the industry for so long ... I love the energy that they give off because they have done it for so long and they still love music so much. It's like they're not just over it. They just, they still love it. And she had that energy, so I loved it."

Anne-Marie - who collaborated with Ed Sheeran in the past and recorded at his Suffolk studio called Decoy - is a huge Eminem fan and hopes her pal can organise for her to record a song with the rap icon.

Asked who else is on her bucket list to collaborate with, Anne-Marie replied, "Eminem. But Ed brought him on stage the other day and I'm like, 'Ed, can you help me out?' Imagine that. Ed Sheeran, can you get me in contact with Eminem? Who would've thought?"

Ed, 32, brought out Eminem, 50, at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on July 15, for "Lose Yourself" and "Stan".

