Matt Goss Confesses to Be Considering Career in Politics

Though he has openly shared his fascination at the process of diplomacy and communication, the Bros frontman assures fans that he will not be going to stop performing any time soon.

Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Veteran British pop singer Matt Goss is eyeing a new career in politics.

The "When Will I Be Famous" star has long been fascinated by the inner workings of government and political parties, and he would like to explore his options further if he still feels the same way in a decade.

The Bros member said, "I'm passionate about politics and I want to continue to fall in love with the process of diplomacy and communication, so yes, one day in 10 years' time, if I am as passionate as I am now and I'm still on the pitch, then, politics would definitely be something I would consider."

Goss, 52, believes his penchant to speak openly will be a positive as a politician, "I've learned not to edit myself too much, and that comes from a place of inner philosophy...," he shared.

"I like to say what's on my mind and a lot of it is inappropriate. I'll give my audience a bit of a hard time. It's not all nice and polite, and they never know quite what they're going to get. If somebody's wearing flip-flops at my show, for example, they're going to get it, but I'll never be rude."

However, even if he does step into the political sphere, Goss won't be turning his back on music completely.

He told The Observer magazine, "I'm not going to stop performing any time soon. By the time I'm 80, I hope they've discovered a cure for old age."

"When I do croak, I'd like to either be making love with my wife or on stage."