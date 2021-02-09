 
 

Ashley Benson Parts Ways With G-Eazy After Nearly One Year of Dating

Ashley Benson Parts Ways With G-Eazy After Nearly One Year of Dating
WENN/Avalon/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

This breakup news comes out almost two months after the 'I Mean It' rapper declared his love for the former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress, and shortly after she unfollowed him on Instagram.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Benson might have gone back to the single market. Having been involved romantically with G-Eazy for almost a year, the Hanna Marin depicter on "Pretty Little Liars" was unveiled to have recently parted ways with the "I Mean It" rapper.

Revealing the 31-year-old beauty's relationship status to her now-ex-boyfriend was E! News. No further detail has been shared regarding what might have caused the pair's romance to fizzle. Neither one of them has also confirmed the split reports. Eagle-eyed fans, however, noticed that the "Ravenswood" alum had unfollowed the "Down" spitter on Instagram.

This breakup news came unexpectedly since a source told Us Weekly in January that the two of them were "in a great place" in their relationship. The insider added, "Friends of hers thought he might just be a rebellious rebound, but there is real chemistry between them."

Nearly two months prior, G-Eazy declared his love for Ashley on Instagram when celebrating her birthday. On December 18, he shared a since-deleted photo of himself and his then-girlfriend. Along with it, he wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful [heart emoji] "@ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back."

  See also...

Ashley and G-Eazy sparked romance rumors back in May after they were seen spending time together in Los Angeles. They added fuel to their romance rumors after they were caught on camera locking lips inside her car as they picked up take-out food. They were also spotted hanging out again in Malibu later in the same month.

In October, G-Eazy opened up about his romantic relationship with Ashley. "She's an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces," he gushed over his then-girlfriend when speaking to Entertainment Tonight. "She's a special one."

"Obviously, she's a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that's very innate to her given that's not her first job or what she's known for," he added. "It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn't get to see as often."

Before dating Ashley, G-Eazy was in an on-and-off relationship with singer Halsey. The former couple ultimately broke up in 2018. As for the actress, she had dated model Cara Delevingne for nearly two years.

You can share this post!

Keith Urban and Sophie Turner Shower The Weeknd With Praises for His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kylie Jenner Calls YouTube Makeup Session With Caitlyn the Highlight of Her Life
Related Posts
Ashley Benson Spills on Her First Period Experience: I Was So Embarrassed

Ashley Benson Spills on Her First Period Experience: I Was So Embarrassed

Ashley Benson Collaborates With Matt Bomer to Come Up With Affordable Sunglasses

Ashley Benson Collaborates With Matt Bomer to Come Up With Affordable Sunglasses

Ashley Benson Sparks G-Eazy Engagement Rumors as She Flashes Diamond Ring

Ashley Benson Sparks G-Eazy Engagement Rumors as She Flashes Diamond Ring

Ashley Benson Enjoys G-Eazy's Company at Sister's Intimate Wedding

Ashley Benson Enjoys G-Eazy's Company at Sister's Intimate Wedding

Most Read
Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs
Celebrity

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Gwen Stefani Has Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her TikTok 'Fail'

Gwen Stefani Has Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her TikTok 'Fail'

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time