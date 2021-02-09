 
 

Kylie Jenner Calls YouTube Makeup Session With Caitlyn the Highlight of Her Life

Kylie Jenner Calls YouTube Makeup Session With Caitlyn the Highlight of Her Life
Instagram
Celebrity

In the 15-minute video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Olympic gold medalist also talk about how the 71-year-old TV personality feels about still being called 'father' by her children.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner was overjoyed to do her father Caitlyn Jenner's make-up.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed Caitlyn into her office for the 15-minute make-up session, which she posted on her YouTube page, and the 71-year-old reality star admitted she was so excited that Kylie could "finally" do her make-up for her after waiting so long.

She said, "This is the highlight of my life ... We've been talking about this forever."

Caitlyn has her own YouTube channel and Kylie admitted she has really enjoyed watching the former Olympian's motivational videos and she became "very emotional" about it.

"I cried within the first five minutes, I watched them, like, I didn't even know you," Kylie recalled. "I was so into the story, it made me want to get up and workout and finish my goals for the days."

  See also...

The father and daughter duo also discussed how Caitlyn felt about still being called "father."

"Sometimes people get really confused when we still call you dad, I know we had a talk a few years ago and you were okay with us calling you dad, how do you feel about that?" Kylie asked, to which Caitlyn replied, "I will be their father until the day they die, or I die."

The YouTube video comes just weeks after Caitlyn confessed she is "closer" to Kylie than her other kids.

"Kendall's off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house," she said. "We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks. I go over there and she always has these great meals - prepared, she doesn't do them ... But they're so good!"

"We just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer. Kendall's not that - she's always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We're still very close, but it's kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie's more of an open book. Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she's just - all the stars came together."

You can share this post!

Ashley Benson Parts Ways With G-Eazy After Nearly One Year of Dating

Billie Lourd Uncovers Carrie Fisher Tribute in Her First Child's Nursery
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Madly in Love' Despite Not Getting Back Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Madly in Love' Despite Not Getting Back Together

Kylie Jenner Writes Emotional Tribute, Travis Scott Pens Poem to Mark Daughter Stormi's 3rd Birthday

Kylie Jenner Writes Emotional Tribute, Travis Scott Pens Poem to Mark Daughter Stormi's 3rd Birthday

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Fires Back at Trolls Mocking Her Shower's Bad Water Pressure

Kylie Jenner Fires Back at Trolls Mocking Her Shower's Bad Water Pressure

Most Read
Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs
Celebrity

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic