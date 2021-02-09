 
 

'Trial of the Chicago 7' and 'Da 5 Bloods' Top Nominations at 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards

Netflix
Movie

The legal thriller directed by Aaron Sorkin and the war drama helmed by Spike Lee lead the nominations at the upcoming Movies for Grownups Awards hosted by AARP the Magazine.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Da 5 Bloods" have landed six nominations apiece for AARP the Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards.

Aaron Sorkin's legal thriller will compete for the top prize of Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups, facing off with "Minari", "Nomadland", "One Night in Miami...", and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday".

The writer-turned-director is also up for Best Director - alongside Spike Lee for "Da 5 Bloods" - while Mark Rylance has earned a mention in the Best Supporting Actor category, as well as for Best Ensemble, which is awarded to a movie's entire cast.

Regina King's "One Night in Miami..." and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" by George C. Wolfe secured five nods across the 15 film categories.

Among the acting nominees are Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Gary Oldman ("Mank"), Tom Hanks ("News of the World"), Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy"), and Clarke Peters ("Da 5 Bloods").

Meanwhile, for the first time in the ceremony's history, the event will also celebrate TV and streaming projects, with "Perry Mason", "Succession", "The Crown", "This Is Us", and "Ted Lasso" all shortlisted for Best Series, and "Watchmen", "Unorthodox", "Small Axe", "Mrs. America", and "The Queen's Gambit" fighting for Best TV Movie/Limited Series.

The winners will be unveiled on 4 March (21), with a virtual ceremony taking place on 28 March, when George Clooney will receive the Career Achievement honour.

The full list of contenders is:

  • "A Secret Love"
  • "Crip Camp"
  • "Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy"
  • "Dick Johnson Is Dead"
  • "Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation"



Best Actor (TV/Streaming):

