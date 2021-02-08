Jay Cutler Craves for Kristin Cavallari's Wings During Super Bowl LV

Instagram Celebrity

The former professional football player takes to his Instagram account to share with his followers that he's about make the dish from his estranged wife's recipe.

Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jay Cutler is not hiding his craving for Kristin Cavallari's dish when preparing for 2021 Super Bowl Sunday. Ahead of the big clash between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, the retired NFL star revealed on social media that he could not decide on which his estranged wife's chicken wings recipe he should make.

On Sunday, February 7, the 37-year-old made use of Instagram to share his Super Bowl LV preparation. He posted a picture that displayed a table covered in a Kansas City Chiefs tablecloth as well as a page of "Sunday Wings Two Ways" from Kristin's 2020 cookbook, "True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar".

In the caption of his post, the former Chicago Bears quarterback wrote, "While we can't decide on which @kristincavallari wings to make, we do have a pick on the Super Bowl." His online sharing did not go unnoticed by his estranged wife who in return, sent out several red heart emojis in his comment section.

This was not the first time Jay, who called it quits with Kristin in April 2020, supported her for her cookbook. In early October 2020, he celebrated the release of her book via Instagram Story and wrote, "I got mine for free but it is worth the price. Well done @KristinCavallari."

Jay's 2021 post came around two weeks after he and Kristin sparked reconciliation rumors. Sharing on their respective Instagram accounts similar pictures of them posing together, they penned cryptic captions that read, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that."

Just two days afterward, Madison LeCroy released screenshots of the text messages she allegedly had with Jay. In the texts exposed via Instagram Story, the "Southern Charm" star could be seen asking the former athlete, "What were you coming here for? Cause you didn't tell me anything."

Responding to Madison's question, he replied, "To hang out with u... Do you want to hang out next weekend?" She also uploaded a picture of them together, noting, "too bad it didn't work out."