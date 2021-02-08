 
 

Gabrielle Admits Struggles With Panic Attack During 'The Masked Singer' Stint

Gabrielle Admits Struggles With Panic Attack During 'The Masked Singer' Stint
ITV
TV

Having been voted off the British competition show, the 'Dreams' singer explains why she is quietly relieved to be unmasked and why it was hard for her to keep her cool inside her Harlequin costume.

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Gabrielle is glad she was voted off British TV hit "The Masked Singer" on Saturday, February 6, because she was suffering panic attacks in her costume.

The "Dreams" singer admits she struggled as the Harlequin and is quietly relieved she didn't make it to the final.

"I'm a very nervous performer and I thought by doing this maybe I can go out of my comfort zone," she said after she was unmasked, revealing that giving birth was easier than appearing on the show.

"I got really scared, like a big baby," she told The Mirror. "The mask is heavy. Nothing prepares you for the panic. I was getting panic attacks... I couldn't breathe. You have to sing a song and your mouth is so dry."

  See also...

"The panic attacks, the heat, the costume... it was all so hard, but it was also incredible," she added.

Gabrielle reveals she needed three fans in her costume to keep her cool. "I thought I was doing a great job at masking my voice, but clearly not. You have a vocal coach. They try and say, 'Can that be a bit less Gabrielle-ish'. For 'Diamonds', they wanted me to be posh and for Fast Car they wanted me, not Cockney, but a Lily Allen vibe," she added.

"I was like, 'I can't do that. It's just not me!' But I did try. When I listened to 'Diamonds' I thought, 'I wasn't meant to sound like that,' " she continued. Gabrielle added she also kept her "The Masked Singer" stint a secret from her daughter. "My daughter didn’t know anything about it," she revealed.

You can share this post!

Jay Cutler Craves for Kristin Cavallari's Wings During Super Bowl LV

Paris Hilton Dedicates Life-Size Portrait to Boyfriend for 40th Birthday
Related Posts
'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: Season 4 Winner Is Formidable Singer

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: Season 4 Winner Is Formidable Singer

'The Masked Singer' Semi-Finals Recap: Super Six Perform Prior to Triple Unmasking

'The Masked Singer' Semi-Finals Recap: Super Six Perform Prior to Triple Unmasking

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Broccoli Cut, Unveiled as Famed Singer

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Broccoli Cut, Unveiled as Famed Singer

'Masked Singer' Recap: Serpent and Whatchamacallit Sent Home in Double Elimination

'Masked Singer' Recap: Serpent and Whatchamacallit Sent Home in Double Elimination

Most Read
Salma Hayek Scolded by TV Cast and Crewmembers for Repeatedly Violating Covid-19 Protocols
TV

Salma Hayek Scolded by TV Cast and Crewmembers for Repeatedly Violating Covid-19 Protocols

Rege-Jean Page Says 'Bridgerton' Fame Left Him 'Scared' and He Explains Why

Rege-Jean Page Says 'Bridgerton' Fame Left Him 'Scared' and He Explains Why

Ryan Reynolds Feels 'So Good' After Throwing Axe at Hugh Jackman's Photo on Snapchat Series

Ryan Reynolds Feels 'So Good' After Throwing Axe at Hugh Jackman's Photo on Snapchat Series

'T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle' Halts Production Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

'T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle' Halts Production Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

HBO Releases Teaser of Explosive Woody Allen and Mia Farrow Documentary Series

HBO Releases Teaser of Explosive Woody Allen and Mia Farrow Documentary Series

Olly Alexander 'Blown Away' by Spike in HIV Testing in the Wake of 'It's A Sin' Success

Olly Alexander 'Blown Away' by Spike in HIV Testing in the Wake of 'It's A Sin' Success

Chiwetel Ejiofor to Lead 'Man Who Fell to Earth', Serinda Swan to Play Liz Taylor in 'Devotion'

Chiwetel Ejiofor to Lead 'Man Who Fell to Earth', Serinda Swan to Play Liz Taylor in 'Devotion'

Comedian Ted Alexandro Seeks $1M as He Accuses 'SNL' of Stealing Zillow Jokes From Him

Comedian Ted Alexandro Seeks $1M as He Accuses 'SNL' of Stealing Zillow Jokes From Him

Fisher Stevens Regrets Behaving Like a 'D**k' on the Set of 'Friends'

Fisher Stevens Regrets Behaving Like a 'D**k' on the Set of 'Friends'

Robin Wright Gets Candid About Bear Whisperer Hiring for 'Land' Filming

Robin Wright Gets Candid About Bear Whisperer Hiring for 'Land' Filming

Super Bowl LV: Sam and Bucky Take on Epic Adventures in New 'The Falcon and Winter Soldier' Trailer

Super Bowl LV: Sam and Bucky Take on Epic Adventures in New 'The Falcon and Winter Soldier' Trailer

Gabrielle Admits Struggles With Panic Attack During 'The Masked Singer' Stint

Gabrielle Admits Struggles With Panic Attack During 'The Masked Singer' Stint