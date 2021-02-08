 
 

Morgan Wallen's Sister Decries Cancel Culture After His Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's Sister Decries Cancel Culture After His Racial Slur Scandal
In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Ashley Wallen defends her brother after he's caught using the N-word, saying that it should not define the country music star.

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen's sister has come in defense of the country music star after he's caught in racial slur scandal that is damaging his rising career. In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram on Friday, February 5, Ashley Wallen decried cancel culture as she believes that her brother deserves to be forgiven.

Ashley began the post with a quote that read, "There are only 3 things you should ever do about a mistake: admit it, learn from it, and don't repeat it." She then spoke on her brother's issue, "Cancel culture is the worst thing that has come out of our digital world. It leaves no room for forgiveness and growth, in turn, leaving no opportunity for individuals who have made mistakes to learn from them. If you make a mistake or do something stupid then apologize, correct your mistake, and learn through personal growth."

Blaming social media for the spread of hate, she continued, "While our digital world connects use in a wonderful way, it also does the opposite. It gives many a platform to spew hate at others. It is easy to say something behind the safety of a screen - anyone can do it. But, those receiving the comments are people, too." She additionally claimed that "the comments from the media and many people on social media are getting out of control."

While she admitted "what he said was completely unacceptable," Ashley argued that Morgan's past mistake should not define him, writing, "Someone who is truly should be forgiven - not continuously bashed. Your past mistakes do not define you; it is how you choose to move forward that does." She went on claiming, "I know in my heart that it did not come from a place of hate or malicious intent."

"Morgan has one of the biggest hearts of anyone I have ever met. It doesn't matter who you are or where you are from, he will welcome you with open arms and show you kindness," Ashley spoke highly of the "7 Summers" singer. "He is not the kind of person who would ever want to hurt anyone, but contrary to popular belief, he's also human. And sometimes, humans make big mistakes."

Morgan landed in hot water after he was caught using the N-word in a video taken by his neighbor after a rowdy night out in Nashville. The 27-year-old quickly apologized for it, telling TMZ, "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

But the damage had been done and Cumulus Media issued an order to its 400-plus stations to remove his music. iHeartRadio and CMA have since followed suit. The controversy also led to removal of his music from Spotify's Hot Country Songs and Apple Music's Today's Country playlists, and cost him airplay on the Viacom-owned channel Country Music Television, while talent-booking agency WME decided to part ways with him.

