 
 

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Spends Four Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Despite Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Spends Four Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Despite Racial Slur Scandal
Music

Taylor Swift's former leader 'Evermore', meanwhile, plummets significantly this week on Billboard chart from No. 3 to No. 7 with 29,500 equivalent album units.

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Despite his controversies, Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" continues to reign the Billboard 200 chart as it holds at No. 1 for a fourth consecutive week. According to MCR Data, the album earns 149,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending February 4.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 118,000 which equals to 159.76 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. Meanwhile, 25,000 are in the form of album sales with TEA units comprising 6,000. The across-the-board gains took place in the same week when Morgan landed in hot water for using a racial slur in a video published by TMZ.

Back to this week's Billboard 200 chart, Lil Durk's "The Voice" ascends from No. 5 to No. 2 with 86,000 equivalent album units following its deluxe reissue on January 29 that featured 14 additional tracks. Meanwhile, Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" falls from No. 2 to No. 3 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned.

  See also...

As for The Weeknd's "After Hours", the album stays steady at No. 4 after earning 34,000 equivalent album units. Following it up is Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" which rises up from No. 6 to No. 5 with just over 30,000 units. Also climbing up this week is Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get" that moves up from No. 8 to No. 6 after earning 30,000 equivalent album units.

Taylor Swift's "Evermore", meanwhile, plummets significantly from No. 3 to No. 7 with 29,500 equivalent album units. Lil Baby's "My Turn" rises one rang from No. 9 to No. 8 with 29,000 equivalent album units earned, while Ariana Grande's "Positions" dips two spots from No. 7 to No. 9 with 28,000 units.

Closing out the Top 10 of this week's chart is Megan Thee Stallion's "Good News". The Houston raptress' album returns to the chart as it jumps up from No. 12 to No. 10 with 26,000 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (149,000 units)
  2. "The Voice" - Lil Durk (86,000 units)
  3. "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" - Pop Smoke (43,000 units)
  4. "After Hours" - The Weeknd (34,000 units)
  5. "Legends Never Die" - Juice WRLD (just over 30,000 units)
  6. "What You See Is What You Get" - Luke Combs (30,000 units)
  7. "Evermore" - Taylor Swift (29,5000 units)
  8. "My Turn" - Lil Baby (29,000 units)
  9. "Positions" - Ariana Grande (28,000 units)
  10. "Good News" - Megan Thee Stallion (26,000 units)

You can share this post!

Super Bowl LV: Tom Brady Scores Record-Breaking 7th Win as Buccaneers Defeats Chiefs

50 Cent Blasted by Florida Mayor for Hosting 'Stupid' Maskless Super Bowl Party Amid Pandemic
Related Posts
Morgan Wallen Let Go by Booking Agency After ACM Declared His Ineligibility Following Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen Let Go by Booking Agency After ACM Declared His Ineligibility Following Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen Suspended by Label, His Videos Removed From TV Networks After N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen Suspended by Label, His Videos Removed From TV Networks After N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen 'Embarrassed and Sorry' After Caught Using Racial Slur in Neighbor's Video

Morgan Wallen 'Embarrassed and Sorry' After Caught Using Racial Slur in Neighbor's Video

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart in Its Third Week

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart in Its Third Week

Most Read
Cardi B Locks Lips With Her Female Dancers in New Racy Music Video 'Up'
Music

Cardi B Locks Lips With Her Female Dancers in New Racy Music Video 'Up'

H.E.R. Teases Her Super Bowl Performance

H.E.R. Teases Her Super Bowl Performance

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

Nipsey Hussle's Fans to Be Treated to Virtual Experience of His Visual Album

Nipsey Hussle's Fans to Be Treated to Virtual Experience of His Visual Album

Coldplay Preparing for New Album Release

Coldplay Preparing for New Album Release

Migos, Jack Harlow and More to Join Shaquille O'Neal's Pre-Super Bowl Livestream

Migos, Jack Harlow and More to Join Shaquille O'Neal's Pre-Super Bowl Livestream

The Weeknd: There's No Room for Special Guests at My Super Bowl Half-Time Show

The Weeknd: There's No Room for Special Guests at My Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Rita Ora Refuses to Limit Her Creativity to Just Music

Rita Ora Refuses to Limit Her Creativity to Just Music

Cardi B Denies Plagiarizing Jersey Rappers for Her New Song 'Up'

Cardi B Denies Plagiarizing Jersey Rappers for Her New Song 'Up'

Rita Ora Wipes Her Instagram Clean Before Announcing New EP

Rita Ora Wipes Her Instagram Clean Before Announcing New EP

Dashboard Confessional Reunite With Injured Frontman for Special Valentine's Day Concert

Dashboard Confessional Reunite With Injured Frontman for Special Valentine's Day Concert

The Weeknd Breaks Record With Greatest Hits Album Ahead of Super Bowl

The Weeknd Breaks Record With Greatest Hits Album Ahead of Super Bowl

Foo Fighters: Pandemic Allows Fans to Be Familiar With Our New Songs Before We Return to Stage

Foo Fighters: Pandemic Allows Fans to Be Familiar With Our New Songs Before We Return to Stage