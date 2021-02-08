Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Spends Four Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Despite Racial Slur Scandal

Music

Taylor Swift's former leader 'Evermore', meanwhile, plummets significantly this week on Billboard chart from No. 3 to No. 7 with 29,500 equivalent album units.

Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Despite his controversies, Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" continues to reign the Billboard 200 chart as it holds at No. 1 for a fourth consecutive week. According to MCR Data, the album earns 149,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending February 4.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 118,000 which equals to 159.76 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. Meanwhile, 25,000 are in the form of album sales with TEA units comprising 6,000. The across-the-board gains took place in the same week when Morgan landed in hot water for using a racial slur in a video published by TMZ.

Back to this week's Billboard 200 chart, Lil Durk's "The Voice" ascends from No. 5 to No. 2 with 86,000 equivalent album units following its deluxe reissue on January 29 that featured 14 additional tracks. Meanwhile, Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" falls from No. 2 to No. 3 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned.

As for The Weeknd's "After Hours", the album stays steady at No. 4 after earning 34,000 equivalent album units. Following it up is Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" which rises up from No. 6 to No. 5 with just over 30,000 units. Also climbing up this week is Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get" that moves up from No. 8 to No. 6 after earning 30,000 equivalent album units.

Taylor Swift's "Evermore", meanwhile, plummets significantly from No. 3 to No. 7 with 29,500 equivalent album units. Lil Baby's "My Turn" rises one rang from No. 9 to No. 8 with 29,000 equivalent album units earned, while Ariana Grande's "Positions" dips two spots from No. 7 to No. 9 with 28,000 units.

Closing out the Top 10 of this week's chart is Megan Thee Stallion's "Good News". The Houston raptress' album returns to the chart as it jumps up from No. 12 to No. 10 with 26,000 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: