Morgan Wallen 'Embarrassed and Sorry' After Caught Using Racial Slur in Neighbor's Video
Despite his apology, the '7 Summers' crooner's music has been yanked from Cumulus Media, the second biggest radio chain in the nation, following the news of his use of the N-word.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - The bad press surrounding Morgan Wallen keeps coming along with his rising popularity. The country music crooner has given himself a bad name again after he was caught on camera hurling a racial slur and profanities following a rowdy night out.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the former contestant of "The Voice" season 6 appeared to be drunk as he returned home on Sunday, January 31 following a night out in Nashville. He arrived at around midnight with a group of buddies and they were extremely loud, honking horns and talking loudly, which pissed off his neighbors.

One of the neighbors then started filming the antics and that's when Morgan was caught using the N-word. As he stumbled toward his house, he jokingly told someone to watch over a guy in his group. He said "take care of" this "p**** ass mother******." He went on shouting, "Take care of this p**** ass n*****," before finally heading in.

Prior to the event captured on the camera, Morgan reportedly paid a visit to Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge, where he took to stage for a quick performance.

After the video of him using a racial slur surfaced online, Morgan offered his apology. "I'm embarrassed and sorry," he said in a statement to TMZ. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

Despite his apology, the damage has been done. Cumulus Media, the second biggest radio chain in the nation, has ordered its 400-plus stations to remove Morgan's music following his latest antics. In a directive with the header "MORGAN WALLEN - EXTREMELY IMPORTANT", the company alerted, "Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur. Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen's music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow."

The directive was signed by Brian Philips, EVP of programming for the chain, and John Dimick, the company's head of programming operations, according to Variety. There's no word on whether the ban is temporary.

Other radio stations are expected to follow suit, which is a shame, considering the fact that his album "Dangerous: The Double Album" is about to have a fourth week atop the Billboard Hot 200 chart, setting a record for consecutive weeks at No. 1 for a country artist since Garth Brooks in the late '90s.

Prior to this, Morgan landed in hot water after he was seen partying in a bar without wearing a mask in October 2020, ahead of his scheduled appearance on "Saturday Night Live". He was consequently axed as a musical episode for the said episode, though he was invited again to perform on the show several weeks later.

