Super Bowl LV: Tom Brady Scores Record-Breaking 7th Win as Buccaneers Defeats Chiefs

The 43-year-old quarterback is joined by his wife Gisele Bundchen and his three children for a celebration on the field after he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has scored a record-breaking 7th win at Super Bowl LV. The 43-year-old quarterback proved that he's still got it as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9 at the big game on Sunday, February 7.

Once it was safe enough to do so, Tom's family joined him on the field to congratulate him on the win. His wife Gisele Bundchen gave him a kiss as the couple and his three children, John, 13, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, shared a sweet group hug.

The Buccaneers became the first team to win, or even play in, a Super Bowl in its home stadium, accepting the Lombardi Trophy on the field at Raymond James Stadium. It marks the Buccaneers' second win after they last won Super Bowl in 2003 and Tom's first with the team.

He joined the Buccaneers this season after leaving the New England Patriots in 2019, having played with his former team for 19 years and scored six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots. He now has more Super Bowl victories as a player than any franchise in the NFL.

Tom also joins Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks to start Super Bowl wins for two different teams. He additionally sets history as the first player in any of the four major North American sports to win championships for two different teams after turning 40.

Tom, however, wasn't the only one who has scored multiple Super Bowl wins that night. His teammate Rob Gronkowski is also a former Patriots player, who had three Super Bowl wins with the team before he left in 2018 and joined the Buccaneers in 2020.

Rob scored the first two touchdowns of the game. His girlfriend, supermodel Camille Kostek, was also in the crowd at the Super Bowl LV, admitting she lost her voice while cheering for him in the stands.