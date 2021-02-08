 
 

Katherine Heigl Credits Porcupine Shack for Giving Her and Husband Space During Pandemic

Speaking about how she and Josh Kelley handled the COVID-19 lockdown, the former 'Grey's Anatomy' actress admits that her husband created the space in their back garden to get away from their children.

AceShowbiz - Katherine Heigl and her musician husband, Josh Kelley, have created a home from home in their back garden so they can get away from the kids during lockdown.

The actress reveals Josh has erected a "porcupine shack" on land they own in Utah, where the couple retreats to drink cocktails and listen to music.

"Josh brought that in a means for us to kinda like get away from the kids," the mum-of-three tells "The Talk". "I know that sounds awful but we all needed a little space. Distance makes the heart grow fonder - that sorta thing."

"We go 100 feet down the driveway and leave the kids in the big house and listen to records and we have cocktails. We call it the porcupine shack because we were listening to Neil Diamond one night and he has a song, called 'Porcupine Pie', and essentially the song is all about a man's gibberish when he's drunk. We thought that was appropriate."

Katherine and Josh got engaged in 2006 after meeting a year earlier on the set of his music video for "Only You". They got married on December 23, 2007, in Park City, Utah.

The couple adopted a daughter, Nancy Leigh, from South Korea in 2009. In April 2012, they adopted a second daughter, Adalaide Marie Hope, from the U.S. The 42-year-old actress and her husband welcomed their third child and first biological child, a son named Joshua Bishop, on December 20, 2016.

Her life as a wife and mother aside, Katherine is starring as one of the lead roles on Netflix's series "Firefly Lane", which premiered on February 3 on the streaming platform. She stars opposite Sarah Chalke, who plays her onscreen best friend.

