Ralph Fiennes Keen to Keep Bond Role Despite Daniel Craig's Departure
The release of 'No Time To Die' has been pushed back to October 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the actor playing Mallory is already talking about his future interest with the 007 franchise.

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ralph Fiennes would like to train the next James Bond.

With Daniel Craig set to exit the lead role after "No Time To Die" is released, the actor - who plays Mallory, the head of MI6, in the film series - is "very keen to continue" in his role even after Daniel's departure from the franchise.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ and Total Film, he said, "If anyone from Eon Films is listening, I'm very keen to continue training the new Bond. I love playing M, and I love being part of that franchise. But who knows? Things have to change. But I love working with Daniel. He's a terrific Bond. I will treasure that experience."

"No Time To Die" was recently delayed by another six months.

The much-anticipated James Bond film had already been pushed back twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Daniel Craig's final jaunt as the suave spy first slated for release in April, 2020, before being moved to November, 2020, and then again to April, 2021. And now it has been confirmed that the motion picture won't hit screens until October 8, 2021.

Prior to this, "Bridgerton" star Rege-Jean Page was rumored to be in the running to take over from Daniel as the next James Bond. However, he shut down the reports, saying, "I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like if you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown, that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word (Bond). It's like a merit badge, you get the 'B' word merit badge."

"But I don't think it's much more than that. I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge," he continued.

