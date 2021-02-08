Super Bowl LV: 'F9' Unveils New Preview, M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Debuts Mysterious Trailer

Movie

The 'Fast' sneak peek reunites the big family in addition to bringing back some familiar faces, while the 'Old' TV spot sees strange things happening to a family at a beach.

Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Universal Pictures is making use of Super Bowl LV to promote its upcoming movies. The studios released a TV spot each for "F9" and "Old" before the big game, which aired live from Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7.

The new sneak peek for the next installment in the "Fast Saga" reunites the big family at dinner. "The world has a way of changing," says Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in voiceover, "but there's one thing that always stays the same."

From there, the mood quickly changes as it previews some high-octane action sequence, including high-speed car chase scene for which the franchise is known. The 30-second sneak peek also teases the return of Sung Kang as Han Lue, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw and Charlize Theron as Cipher.

In "F9", Dom has been leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, Brian Marcos, but is forced to confront the sins of his past as imminent danger threatens his family. He must face his own younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dom. It is slated to hit theaters in the U.S. on May 28.

Diesel recently opened up about his excitement to show the film to fans of the franchise. "Definitely eager to share it," he told EW. "When you make a good movie, your first goal is to make something that you can be proud of, and in the film business, you learn from the very beginning that when the film gets released, even without the pandemic, is rarely in your control. But when you really think about the quality of the movie, there's more time you have to work in post-production, more time to get the shots right; it does give you a little bit of a cushion."

"I want to get the movie out for all of the great fans who have been waiting for this chapter - and yet look at the world that we live in," he went on gushing. "It is going to be a special day when that audience is back in the movie theater, celebrating the ninth chapter of this saga that they've been so loyal to."

"Old", meanwhile, is an upcoming thriller from visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. Inspired by the graphic novel "Sandcastle" by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, it centers on a family on a tropical holiday who discovers that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.

It stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott among others. Marking Shyamalan's return to the big screen since 2019's "Glass", "Old" is scheduled to open in theaters on July 23.

The movie is part of Shyamalan's two-project deal with Universal Studios that was announced in October 2019. A second thriller film by the director is set for release on February 17, 2023, but the title is currently unknown.