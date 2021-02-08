 
 

Ciara Gushes Over 'Loving' Husband Russell Wilson Following NFL Man of the Year Honor

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback remembered his late father, Harrison Wilson III, saying, 'Man, Dad, I wish you were here for this award.'

AceShowbiz - Russell Wilson was among the honorees at the 2021 NFL Honors event as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback was named the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Following the big honor, his wife Ciara didn't waste time to pen a heartfelt tribute for her husband in a lengthy Instagram post.

Alongside a picture of them holding the trophy, Ciara wrote in the caption, "You're the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know." She added in the Sunday, February 7 post, "Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart. It's one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I'm so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others!"

Further gushing over her husband, the "Body Party" singer continued, "Proud to call you my Husband. Proud of the Father you are to our children. Proud of the Man you are to our family. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson! Congratulations on the Walter Payton MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD Babe! You really are That Man!" Ciara and Russell share two children, daughter Sienna Princess (3) and son Win Harrison (6 months). The pair are also parents to Future Zahir (6), Ciara's son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Russell also took to his account to celebrate his win. Posting the same picture, the professional football player simply captioned the snap, "Love Changes Things."

The NFL event took place on Saturday. According to the league, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is given to a player that demonstrates "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it."

In his acceptance speech, Russell remembered his late father, Harrison Wilson III. "Dad, I know one of your favorite athletes of all-time was Walter Payton. The player he was, but more importantly the man he was, the leader, the giver, the person. Man, Dad, I wish you were here for this award," he said. "This moment. Dad, I can remember you telling me in the car one day, 'Son, love changes things.' Well, dad, you were right. I wish you were here to tell the world that in the toughest of times. 2020 was the most difficult time in history."

He continued, "To America, to the world, love is patient, love is kind, love changes things. The great Walter Payton once said, 'We are stronger together than we are alone.' Dad, I think Walter was right. To the young boy or girl who has a dream, who wants to make a difference. Remember this one thing, love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always persevere. Love changes things. Thank you."

