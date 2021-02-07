Celebrity

In anticipation for Super Bowl LV On Sunday, February 8, let's take a look at Some Iconic Super Bowl Ads of all time, some of which feature big stars from the entertainment Industry.

AceShowbiz - It's just hours before the Super Bowl LV kicks off on Sunday, February 8. Besides the match, one thing that excites people when it comes to the Super Bowl is definitely the advertisements which will air during the game.

Companies tend to go big to make spots for the annual event as it is a great opportunity to grab people's attention and introduce their products to mass. To make it worth, some would enlist the biggest stars in entertainment industry to be featured on the commercials, while some opted to offer a stunning plot that inspired many.

While waiting for Super Bowl LV to start, let's find out 10 iconic Super Bowl ads of all time.

1. John Krasinski and Chris Evans' Hyundai Ad Hyundai went full-Boston in its commercial for 2020 Super Bowl. It hired Boston-born actors Chris Evans and John Krasinski who joined fellow Massachusetts native and "Saturday Night Live" alum Rachel Dratch. In the star-studded spot, they attempted to sell a self-parking new car from Hyundai while embracing their deepest, most obnoxious Boston accents. Also briefly appearing in the spot was Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. The ad aired during Sunday's Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

2. Always #LikeAGirl Ad Always' "Like A Girl" ad is definitely one of the most ground-breaking Super Bowl ads. Launched in 2014, the empowering commercial brought message that broke stereotypes about women as it featured men and women who were asked to do things "like a girl." They were all giggling and flipping their hair until a young girl appeared. She claimed that running like a girl meant running "as fast as you can" before Always asked the viewers, "When did doing something 'like a girl' become an insult?" Created by Leo Burnett, the ad won a number of awards and currently has more than 60 million views on YouTube.

3. Cardi B, Steve Carell and Lil Jon's Pepsi Ad In its campaign for 2019 Super Bowl, Pepsi tackled one frequently-asked question at restaurants that the company felt it needed to be addressed--"Is Pepsi OK?" To answer the question, Pepsi enlisted Cardi B and Lil Jon who are famous with their own versions of saying "OK." As for Steve Carell, Greg Lyons, the company's CMO for North American beverages, revealed that they opted for the "The Office" alum because he could be strong and funny at the same time to talk about how great Pepsi is." The ad, meanwhile, ended with Steve trying to imitate Cardi's "Okurrrrr" to no avail. "I've got to come up with my own catchphrase," he concluded.

4. Serena Williams' Bumble Ad Bumble came with an inspiring campaign for the 2019 Super Bowl. Airing during the first quarter of the Big Game, the ad featured Bumble's new global advisor and tennis champion Serena Williams. As Bumble is a dating app that allows women to make the first move, the campaign celebrated women for making the first moves in their careers and lives. "I want women to feel empowered to find their voice and use the power within to create change, to lift each other up, and to never let the world tell us we can't--because we can, and we will," Serena said while Rita Ora's "Soul Survivor" played in the back.

5. David Harbour's 'It's a Tide Ad' Campaign The combination of clever plot and David Harbour's newfound fame, thanks to Netflix's Stranger Things", made Tide's "It's a Tide Ad" for Super Bowl 2018 become the talk of the town. The hilarious 30-second commercial saw the Chief Hopper depicter parodying various other advertisements, including car ad, beer ad and speaker ad among others, before he revealed that it was basically a commercial for the laundry detergent. "Yeah, just typical Super Bowl car ad, right?" David said while driving a car. "Or a hilarious beer ad," he quipped while at a bar with a bunch of his friends, adding, "Whatever ad this is, but it's a Tide ad." At the end of the ad, it wittily claims that "if it's clean, it's got to be Tide."

6. Michael B. Jordan's Alexa Ad Amazon has prepared yet another great commercial for the 2021 Super Bowl. This time, the company launched a commercial for its smart assistant starring "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan as the human embodiment of the device. The ad opens with a woman wondering what it would be like if Alexa was personified and that was when the handsome actor appeared. It took no time for the woman to get smitten with the AI version of the "Creed" star, enough to make her actual partner jealous. It was a fun and hilarious ad as many noticed the unnatural glowy-blue on Michael's eyes that represent the rings on the Amazon Echo device.

7. David Beckham's H&M Bodywear Ad Super Bowl is a great moment for many companies to grab people's attention with their ads. H&M upped their game by collaborating with international soccer superstar David Beckham in their advertisement for Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Airing during the match between the Giants and the Patriots with the former coming as the winner, the ad saw the British star wearing only the Swedish brand's bodywear, including briefs and boxer shorts. In the 30-second back-and-white ad, the camera panned around him while "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" by The Animals played in the background. As a Super Bowl ad cost around $3 million, it marked the first time for a retailer to invest heavily in TV advertising.

8. Budweiser x Game of Thrones Ad Budweiser joined forces with HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones" in a new ad during Super Bowl LIII in 2019. The spot started with a Bud Light knight entering the field as he's about to take part in a joust. He appeared with so much dignity only to get knocked down by The Mountain. Parodying "Game of Thrones" episode titled "The Dance of Dragons", a dragon showed up and breathed fire to everything beneath. Enlisting the hit medieval series for Super Bowl was such a great timing for Budweiser since fans were all anticipating for its eighth and final season which premiered two months later.

9. Britney Spears, Beyonce and Pink's Pepsi Ad Pepsi's 2004 Super Bowl commercial was about girl power. As the Baltimore Ravens took on the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, the star-studded iconic ad saw Beyonce Knowles, Britney Spears and Pink channeling their inner gladiators to Queen's "We Will Rock You". While the trio were supposed to fight against each other for the king Enrique Iglesias, who enjoyed a can of Pepsi, the singing divas were flaunting their outstanding vocals. The iconic campaign ended with Britney, Beyonce and Pink drinking Pepsi while the king fell onto the gladiator arena and had to face a lion.

10. The Force Volkswagen Ad Volkswagen's "The Force" ad for Super Bowl XLV in 2011 remains iconic. The commercial featured a kid dressing up as Darth Vader from "Star Wars" as he tried to use the Dark Side on everything from the family dog to a plate of sandwich. It was to no avail until he tried to use his force to the new Passat that was sitting in the driveway. Much to the boy's surprise, his force worked when it was actually his dad who used the car's remote keyless system to start the vehicle. The ad quickly went viral and was the most-shared ad. At the time, it led the ranking of Super Bowl commercials on the video sharing site Hulu's "Adzone 2011", receiving a 95 percent voter approval rating.