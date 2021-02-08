 
 

Super Bowl LV: The Weeknd Earns Praise for Epic Halftime Show With Bandaged Dancers

The stage is so pretty and colorful with extravagant lights that resembles the Las Vegas strip as the Canadian hitmaker previously claimed that he spent $7 million for it.

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd offered stunning performances for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime performance on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Canadian hitmaker brought back his bandages, though it was not on him this time. Instead, it was his backdancers who had their faces wrapped in bandages while donning the singer's signature red jackets.

Sporting a sparkling red jacket, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, kicked off his performance with his hit song "Starboy" with epic choir in the opening. The Weeknd also performed a medley of his hits, including "Can't Feel My Face", "Earned It" and his chart-topper track "Blinding Lights."

The stage was so pretty and colorful as it featured extravagant lights that resembled the Las Vegas strip. He previously revealed that he spent $7 million to make the performance like what he "envisioned." Speaking with Billboard, he said, "We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl."

Toward the end of the show, The Weeknd, who is the first Canadian to perform for Super Bowl halftime performance, moved to the field to sing "Blinding Lights". He was joined by an army of bandaged-faced dancers. The dancers also had some kind of light on their hands which suit the title of the song that was being performed.

Fans quickly showered The Weeknd with praises for the stunning performance. "The Weeknd with maybe the best halftime performance I've ever heard and seen. Wow! #SuperBowl," one fan gushed. "I've never had such a fun time watching a halftime show in my lifeeeeee. Thank you @theweeknd," another fan said.

Ahead of his performance, The Weeknd explained that he would have no surprise guests. He said that there would only be members of his production joining him due to COVID-19 protocols. "I've been reading a lot of rumors," he told the NFL Network Thursday. "There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there's no special guests, no."

