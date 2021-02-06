Jennifer Lawrence in Recovery Following Accident on Set of 'Don't Look Up'

Netflix Movie

The Oscar-winning actress is reportedly cut near her eye when a 'controlled glass explosion' goes awry during the filming of the Netflix sci-fi movie with her co-star Timothee Chalamet.

Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence is nursing an injury after she was involved in an accident on the set of her new movie "Don't Look Up". The actress was filming the Netflix sci-fi film on early Friday morning, February 5 in Boston with her co-star Timothee Chalamet when a planned explosion went awry.

According to the Boston Globe, the Oscar-winning actress was shooting the final scene at around 1:30 A.M. local time. The scene features special effects which were executed by way of using a "controlled glass explosion," but it went haywire.

Prior to the explosion, Lawrence and Chalamet were seen filming a scene in which they spray-painted a window of the local Enterprise Building. An Enterprise photographer, who witnessed the accident, details the scene, which sees the two stars being caught in the act, resulting in police being called and quickly arriving in SUVs decorated as New York Police Department cruisers.

TMZ, which obtained photo of Lawrence with Chalamet possibly taken before the set accident, reports that the Mystique of the "X-Men" film series was inside a restaurant during the explosion, but a trash can crashed through a window, sending fragments flying. A shard of glass cut her eyelid and it would not stop bleeding.

Lawrence allegedly fell to the ground on Main Street and was tended to by Chalamet and several other members of the crew. She reportedly was holding her face when medics arrived.

The extent of her injury is unclear, but a source says "it wasn't that bad." Her rep has not released a statement and a spokesperson for Netflix has not responded to a request for comment on the set accident, but it's reported that filming was shut down for the day following the incident. The production was initially expected to last until about 3 A.M. Friday and also continue Friday night and early Saturday morning. It's currently unknown when filming will resume.

"Don't Look Up" is directed by Adam McKay, with Leonardo DiCaprio starring in another lead role opposite Lawrence. The political satire disaster film centers on two low-level astronomers (Lawrence and DiCaprio) who discover that a meteor will hit Earth in six months. They will embark on an unsuccessful media tour in an attempt to warn the world of the impending danger that may destroy mankind.

The film's star-studded cast also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Ariana Grande and Chris Evans.