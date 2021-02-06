 
 

Gwen Stefani Has Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her TikTok 'Fail'

Gwen Stefani Has Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her TikTok 'Fail'
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new video that she posts on the platform, the No Doubt singer attempts to lip sync to the song 'Bubble Pop Electric' from her 2004 album 'Love. Angel. Music. Baby.'

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani appeared to be unbothered by criticism over her TikTok video. Having learned that the clip she shared on the video-sharing site was deemed "fail" by a social media user, the No Doubt frontwoman set aside time to offer a perfect clapback.

The banter began with a Thursday, February 4 post by the 51-year-old singer that displayed her attempts at lip syncing the song "Bubble Pop Electric" from her 2004 album "Love. Angel. Music. Baby.". In accompaniment of the footage, she wrote, "#bubblepopelectric gx #bringit #showmeyours!! gx."

Many of Gwen's followers were quick to praise her ageless appearance as response to her video post. However, one individual took it further by pointing out in the comment section, "I love watching celebrities totally fail tiktok. Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut."

  See also...

The criticism did not go unnoticed by the "What You Waiting For?" songstress. She turned to Instagram Story to post a screenshot of the particular comment and hit back, "Thank u for calling me out you're right!!! TickTock is not for me but help yourself to my music and enjoy!! wait... am i a celebrity??"

Gwen Stefani's IG Story

Gwen Stefani reacted to criticism over her TikTok video.

TikTok video aside, Gwen has recently opened up about her engagement to Blake Shelton. When speaking on "Today" show in January, she gushed over her husband-to-be by saying, "What don't I love about Blake...? He's just such a good guy, he's one of the most generous human beings and down to earth (sic). It all sounds generic but it's just all so true."

"He's so gifted and so unique and talented. He really is just my best friend and I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness for a long time to come. It's just a blessing, the whole thing, and it's a miracle," the mother of three continued. "It's weird how things happen and how you don't see things that are right around the corner after such devastation..."

You can share this post!

Jennifer Lawrence in Recovery Following Accident on Set of 'Don't Look Up'

HBO Releases Teaser of Explosive Woody Allen and Mia Farrow Documentary Series
Related Posts
Gwen Stefani Admits to Battling Relationship 'Insecurity' Before Blake Shelton Proposal

Gwen Stefani Admits to Battling Relationship 'Insecurity' Before Blake Shelton Proposal

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Marriage 'Finally' Annulled by Catholic Church

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Marriage 'Finally' Annulled by Catholic Church

Gwen Stefani Blames Blake Shelton for Their Postponed Wedding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Gwen Stefani Blames Blake Shelton for Their Postponed Wedding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Gwen Stefani Believes Dyslexia Is Genetic as She and Her Three Sons All Have Learning Disorder

Gwen Stefani Believes Dyslexia Is Genetic as She and Her Three Sons All Have Learning Disorder

Most Read
Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine
Celebrity

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Takes a Jab at Madison LeCroy With Jennifer Lopez Exercise Session

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Armie Hammer Admits He Likes to Choke, Complains About Being 'Kink Shamed' After Leaked DM Scandal

Armie Hammer Admits He Likes to Choke, Complains About Being 'Kink Shamed' After Leaked DM Scandal

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

NBA YoungBoy's BM Drea Symone Calls Him 'Mean' in Instagram Video

NBA YoungBoy's BM Drea Symone Calls Him 'Mean' in Instagram Video