Gwen Stefani Has Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her TikTok 'Fail'

In a new video that she posts on the platform, the No Doubt singer attempts to lip sync to the song 'Bubble Pop Electric' from her 2004 album 'Love. Angel. Music. Baby.'

Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani appeared to be unbothered by criticism over her TikTok video. Having learned that the clip she shared on the video-sharing site was deemed "fail" by a social media user, the No Doubt frontwoman set aside time to offer a perfect clapback.

The banter began with a Thursday, February 4 post by the 51-year-old singer that displayed her attempts at lip syncing the song "Bubble Pop Electric" from her 2004 album "Love. Angel. Music. Baby.". In accompaniment of the footage, she wrote, "#bubblepopelectric gx #bringit #showmeyours!! gx."

Many of Gwen's followers were quick to praise her ageless appearance as response to her video post. However, one individual took it further by pointing out in the comment section, "I love watching celebrities totally fail tiktok. Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut."

The criticism did not go unnoticed by the "What You Waiting For?" songstress. She turned to Instagram Story to post a screenshot of the particular comment and hit back, "Thank u for calling me out you're right!!! TickTock is not for me but help yourself to my music and enjoy!! wait... am i a celebrity??"

TikTok video aside, Gwen has recently opened up about her engagement to Blake Shelton. When speaking on "Today" show in January, she gushed over her husband-to-be by saying, "What don't I love about Blake...? He's just such a good guy, he's one of the most generous human beings and down to earth (sic). It all sounds generic but it's just all so true."

"He's so gifted and so unique and talented. He really is just my best friend and I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness for a long time to come. It's just a blessing, the whole thing, and it's a miracle," the mother of three continued. "It's weird how things happen and how you don't see things that are right around the corner after such devastation..."