 
 

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Instagram
Celebrity

After news broke out that she and her boyfriend of three years have parted ways, the 'Claws' actress is spotted enjoying a night out with friends in West Hollywood.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Karrueche Tran might not let her possible split from Victor Cruz spoil her spirit. Being rumored to have called it quits with her boyfriend of three years, the Virginia Loc depicter on "Claws" showed off a cheerful appearance while out and about in West Hollywood.

On Thursday, February 4, the 32-year-old beauty was captured enjoying a fun night out with female friends at Catch LA. In a clip obtained by TMZ, she was seen smiling underneath her face mask as she was heading back to a car with her pal. When pressed to clarify news about her breakup, she simply replied by stating, "I don't know."

Reports about Tran parting ways with Cruz were first brought up by E! News. "Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers," the outlet quoted as a source saying. "There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately... They will always wish the best for each other."

The "Embattled" actress and the NFL star went public with their relationship back in December 2017. At that time, they were caught on camera enjoying a PDA-filled date as they walked hand-in-hand on the street in Los Angeles. Since then, the pair attended some red carpets and events together such as MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards, as well as New York Fashion Week.

Tran and Cruz, however, had to live separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. She stayed on the West Coast while he lives at his New Jersey home with his 9-year-old daughter Kennedy. In May 2020, the athlete opened up about their long distance relationship.

"We're literally on the phone all the time," he said during an Instagram Live session. "It's given us a lot of time to talk, obviously, and to just dig deeper and just get to know each other more and just find new things out."

Cruz went on to share that he and his then-girlfriend made use of quarantine as an opportunity to learn about each other better. "Every day I'm like, 'Well, tell me something you've probably never told me before,' " he pointed out. "Now, we're forced every day to have these conversations and some are deeper than others…I'm happy about this time in that regard."

'T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle' Halts Production Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
