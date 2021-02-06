Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

WENN/Dave Bedrosian Celebrity

Looking back at her time being a child star, the former 'That '70's Show' actress admits she was lucky to have grown up in a time before 'cancel culture' was a thing.

AceShowbiz - Mila Kunis has heaped praise on her parents for keeping her grounded as a child star.

The 37-year-old actress landed her first major role on "That '70's Show" when she was just 14 and she credits her straight-laced, no-nonsense mum and dad for keeping her on the right path and away from many of the pitfalls that other child actors have stumbled into.

Speaking to Collider, she said, "I didn't move to L.A. I wasn't a transplant, and I didn't come here when I was 18 to make it. So, my life was always in L.A. My friends are my friends from school."

"I became an actor at a young age, but I loved it... My parents were like, 'That's cool. You still got to go to school'. My parents still made me go to public school. And then, I would do something horrible, they would ground me. And I was like, 'Well, how do you expect me to get to work in the morning?' And they were like, 'Here's money for the bus. Figure it out'."

"I probably have to say that my parents and their lack of not giving a s**t is a huge testament to why I think I looked at this as... I love what I do, but it doesn't mean that that is who I am... I was able to separate the two."

Mila, who now has two children of her own with husband Ashton Kutcher, is also thankful she grew up in a time without social media and before 'cancel culture' was a thing.

"We're now living in a cancel culture where I feel so bad for every single young actor who's trying to make it," Mila added. "You're just allowing yourself, you're leaving yourself to be so vulnerable to so many people that you can't control the opinion of. That's my long-winded way of saying, 'I got lucky that it (success) happened during a period of time when the internet existed, but wasn't what it is today'."