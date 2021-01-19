 
 

Alec Baldwin Likens Twitter to 'Party Where Everyone Is Screaming' as He Bids Goodbye

The former '30 Rock' star appears to have decided to take a break from the social media platform in the wake of his wife Hilaria's ongoing controversy over her Spanish heritage and accent.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin seems to be bidding farewell to Twitter. Weeks after his wife Hilaria Baldwin found herself under fire over her Spanish heritage and accent, the former "30 Rock" star decided to leave the social media platform which he likened to a "party where everyone is screaming."

The 62-year-old actor announced his departure from Twitter on Monday, January 18. In a short post, he shared with his 1-million followers, "Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party. Goodbye for now."

Many of Alec's fans were saddened by his announcement. One replied, "I'm sorry you feel the need to leave. I hope one day you come back and ignore the haters." Another begged him, "Please come back." A third additionally noted, "Try to ignore Twitter's ugly side. I enjoy reading your tweets and retweets. We'll miss you here."

Alec's decision came after his wife Hilaria was met with accusations that she tried to act like a Spanish person. In response to the criticism surfacing in late December 2020, the fitness and wellness expert admitted that she is indeed "a white girl" who was born in Boston, but spent "some of [her] childhood in Spain."

The "It's Complicated" actor himself defended Hilaria after she came clean about her heritage. Making use of Instagram, he pointed out, "People feel that they can say anything. They can say anything. They probably would like to do anything if they weren't at risk of getting caught and going to prison."

"I would say the majority of what's been said... is false. It's so spectacularly false. And they've said it about people I love, false things," the father of Ireland Baldwin continued. "When you love somebody, you want to defend them."

Alec was also reported to have offered unconditional support to Hilaria following the controversy. "Alec has always known that Hilaria is from Boston," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Alec unconditionally supports and loves Hilaria in whatever she does and this situation has been no exception. They are focused on taking care of their small five children and being there for each other as a family."

