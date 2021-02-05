Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Fans are not impressed by the 'Way Life Goes' spitter post as well as his decision to get a diamond pierced on his forehead as one writes, 'N***a paid 24mil to die.'

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert's latest fashion choice apparently is both expensive and dangerous. The "Eternal Atake" musician took to his Twitter account to share with his followers a bloody experience that he had due to his surgically-implanted forehead diamond which almost killed him.

He posted a picture of blood running down his face from the diamond that cost him $24 million. "If I don't get it took out the right way I could die .... no seriously," so Uzi wrote in the caption.

Fans were not impressed by his post as well as his decision to get a diamond pierced on his forehead as one wrote in an Instagram comment, "Nah uzi I love u, but this decision was dumb asf." Another user added, "N***a didn't last a day." Mocking the rapper, someone said, "N***a paid 24mil to die."

"24 mil down the drain that shi could have went into investments to make more money. Love uzi but that was a dumb decision," someone else echoed the sentiment. Blaming people surround him for not stopping Uzi for getting the diamond, a person noted, "The people around him should have been better this is something tht was dumb dangerous n waste of 24m dollars."

Prior to this, Uzi hinted that the diamond was inspired by Lil B who had a jeweled bindi on his forehead from the "Tiny Pants Bitch" music video. Lil B's alter-ego The Based God caught wind of the shout out and responded, "FAMILY XOXXOXO - Lil B."

That ultimately shut down Sauce Walka's claims that Uzi copied his drip. "Keep following The leader lol YALL LOOK AT @eliantte @liluzivert GETTIN TO COPY A NIGGA DRIP," he wrote on Instagram. "d**k munching my style for 4-5 years lol yal still can't see this s**t¸ #DRIPGOD IS MY NAME #TooMuchSauce lol S/o @liluzivert I KNO IM THE INFLUENCE & YOUR THE INSPIRATION."