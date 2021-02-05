 
 

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Fans are not impressed by the 'Way Life Goes' spitter post as well as his decision to get a diamond pierced on his forehead as one writes, 'N***a paid 24mil to die.'

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert's latest fashion choice apparently is both expensive and dangerous. The "Eternal Atake" musician took to his Twitter account to share with his followers a bloody experience that he had due to his surgically-implanted forehead diamond which almost killed him.

He posted a picture of blood running down his face from the diamond that cost him $24 million. "If I don't get it took out the right way I could die .... no seriously," so Uzi wrote in the caption.

Fans were not impressed by his post as well as his decision to get a diamond pierced on his forehead as one wrote in an Instagram comment, "Nah uzi I love u, but this decision was dumb asf." Another user added, "N***a didn't last a day." Mocking the rapper, someone said, "N***a paid 24mil to die."

"24 mil down the drain that shi could have went into investments to make more money. Love uzi but that was a dumb decision," someone else echoed the sentiment. Blaming people surround him for not stopping Uzi for getting the diamond, a person noted, "The people around him should have been better this is something tht was dumb dangerous n waste of 24m dollars."

Prior to this, Uzi hinted that the diamond was inspired by Lil B who had a jeweled bindi on his forehead from the "Tiny Pants Bitch" music video. Lil B's alter-ego The Based God caught wind of the shout out and responded, "FAMILY XOXXOXO - Lil B."

That ultimately shut down Sauce Walka's claims that Uzi copied his drip. "Keep following The leader lol YALL LOOK AT @eliantte @liluzivert GETTIN TO COPY A NIGGA DRIP," he wrote on Instagram. "d**k munching my style for 4-5 years lol yal still can't see this s**t¸ #DRIPGOD IS MY NAME #TooMuchSauce lol S/o @liluzivert I KNO IM THE INFLUENCE & YOUR THE INSPIRATION."

