Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Seemingly happy with the result, the 26-year-old 'Way Life Goes' spitter also takes to Instagram to post a video of him flaunting the $24 million bling on his face.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert made headlines after it was revealed that he surgically implanted a 11 carat diamond on his forehead. Many speculated that he wanted to look like Marvel's character Vision and Sauce Walka even claimed that Uzi copied him. Now, "The Way Life Goes" spitter took to his Twitter account to unveil the real inspiration behind his move.

Leaving the caption empty, Uzi shared on Wednesday, February 3 a screenshot of Lil B sporting a jeweled bindi on his forehead from the "Tiny Pants Bitch" music video. Lil B's alter-ego The Based God caught wind of the shout out and responded, "FAMILY XOXXOXO - Lil B."

Seemingly happy with the result, Uzi later took to Instagram to post a video of him flaunting the $24 million bling on his face. "Beauty is pain," so he simply wrote in the caption.

Uzi announced about the diamond over the weekend, writing to his followers, "I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face." In a separate tweet, he further detailed, "It's 10 almost 11 carats."

Upon noticing Uzi's latest fashion decision, Sauce Walka quickly blasted Uzi and accused him of copying his drip. "Keep following The leader lol YALL LOOK AT @eliantte @liluzivert GETTIN TO COPY A NIGGA DRIP," he wrote on Instagram.

He went on saying, "d**k munching my style for 4-5 years lol yal still can't see this s**t¸ #DRIPGOD IS MY NAME #TooMuchSauce lol S/o @liluzivert I KNO IM THE INFLUENCE & YOUR THE INSPIRATION."

