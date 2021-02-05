 
 

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini
Instagram
Celebrity

In several snaps she shares on social media, the 21-year-old Grammy-nominated singer is seen pulling her hoodie up beneath her bust as she reveals her shapely hips.

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Noah Cyrus in turning up the heat. Surprising her six million followers, the "Make Me (Cry)" songstress showed off her nearly bare butt while wearing a barely-there bikini in a new Instagram post.

On Wednesday, February 3, the 21-year-old singer shared several snaps of her rocking a black skimpy string bikini and a pulled up hoodie. A second picture out of the bunch displayed her flaunting her butts by bending over as she checked an empty oven. "hoodiezzzz out nowww," she simply wrote in the accompanying message.

Noah's post has since been flooded with mixed reactions. One in particular came from DJ Diplo who replied, "Calm down." Fellow singer Demi Lovato gushed over her by sending out several fire and heart-eyed emojis. Rapper Lil Nas X chimed in by adding several more red heart-eyed emojis in his comment.

  See also...

Noah's sexy photos came a few weeks after the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus commemorated her 21st birthday. Posting on Instagram some images of her from the celebration, she penned, "21, life can be f**kked upppp... but it sure is beautiful."

Also celebrating Noah's latest milestone was her older sister, Miley Cyrus. Putting out some throwback pictures on her own Instagram page, she raved, "Happy birthday to an icon living @noahcyrus. I love you baby sister turned big sister. The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me."

"You were such a rockstar thru the experience of losing Mary Jane. I couldn't have gotten here without you. You lead me to making the hard but right decisions. You'll have many more of those choices in your own life & I am here for you every step of the way," she added. "love you always. Happy 21st. Don't get near as drunk as I did. I practically missed my own party cause I spent the night over the [toilet]."

You can share this post!

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom
Related Posts
Noah Cyrus 'Horrified and Truly Sorry' for Using Racist Remark to Defend Harry Styles

Noah Cyrus 'Horrified and Truly Sorry' for Using Racist Remark to Defend Harry Styles

Tearful Noah Cyrus Pays Tribute to Mom and Team for Her First Grammy Nomination

Tearful Noah Cyrus Pays Tribute to Mom and Team for Her First Grammy Nomination

Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles at 18: 'I Was Breaking Ever So Slowly'

Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles at 18: 'I Was Breaking Ever So Slowly'

Noah Cyrus Struggling With Grief Following Grandmother's Death

Noah Cyrus Struggling With Grief Following Grandmother's Death

Most Read
Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'
Celebrity

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond