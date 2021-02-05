Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini

Instagram Celebrity

In several snaps she shares on social media, the 21-year-old Grammy-nominated singer is seen pulling her hoodie up beneath her bust as she reveals her shapely hips.

AceShowbiz - Noah Cyrus in turning up the heat. Surprising her six million followers, the "Make Me (Cry)" songstress showed off her nearly bare butt while wearing a barely-there bikini in a new Instagram post.

On Wednesday, February 3, the 21-year-old singer shared several snaps of her rocking a black skimpy string bikini and a pulled up hoodie. A second picture out of the bunch displayed her flaunting her butts by bending over as she checked an empty oven. "hoodiezzzz out nowww," she simply wrote in the accompanying message.

Noah's post has since been flooded with mixed reactions. One in particular came from DJ Diplo who replied, "Calm down." Fellow singer Demi Lovato gushed over her by sending out several fire and heart-eyed emojis. Rapper Lil Nas X chimed in by adding several more red heart-eyed emojis in his comment.

Noah's sexy photos came a few weeks after the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus commemorated her 21st birthday. Posting on Instagram some images of her from the celebration, she penned, "21, life can be f**kked upppp... but it sure is beautiful."

Also celebrating Noah's latest milestone was her older sister, Miley Cyrus. Putting out some throwback pictures on her own Instagram page, she raved, "Happy birthday to an icon living @noahcyrus. I love you baby sister turned big sister. The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me."

"You were such a rockstar thru the experience of losing Mary Jane. I couldn't have gotten here without you. You lead me to making the hard but right decisions. You'll have many more of those choices in your own life & I am here for you every step of the way," she added. "love you always. Happy 21st. Don't get near as drunk as I did. I practically missed my own party cause I spent the night over the [toilet]."