Lil Uzi Vert Plans to Quit Music After 'LUV Is Rage 3', Reveals Post-Retirement Plans

The 28-year-old Philadelphia rapper, who goes by they/them pronouns, also reveals in an interview that they plan to retire after shooting a music video with Nicki Minaj.

Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert may hang their mic soon. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper, who goes by they/them pronouns, declared that they're quitting music after the "Luv Is Rage 3" album and revealed what their plans are after retirement.

The 28-year-old hip-hop artist made the revelation when speaking to TMZ. "I love making music, but I don't really want to make music like that anymore," they said.

Asked if "Luv Is Rage 3" is their last album, Uzi simply replied, "Yeah," before adding, "I love making music, but I don't really want to make music like that anymore." The rap star then noted that they will be focusing on being a fashion designer and making women's clothes after retiring.

During the interview, Uzi also was asked about the success of their joint single with Nicki Minaj, "Everybody". The Philadelphia native, who plans to shoot a music video with the "Super Freaky Girl" artist before switching his career, later gushed over their collaborator, "I never heard a Nicki song that I didn't like in my life... I love her."

Uzi has been busy working on "Luv Is Rage 3" for months. In October, the MC claimed the "most attention I could get is by dropping music," which cost their relationship with their close ones.

"I understand y'all don't believe me, but it starts with me 2 show you that I'm actually serious. I'm very stressed out and done with so many voice's controlling my life," they said at the time. "It's like I never lived for me. I would give up all the money and perks that this comes with 2 live a perfectly normal life. I'm okay with it."

"Why not stop now because business doesn't work like that I have one more album 2 turn in after that I finally can genuinely smile," Uzi further explained. "I've been getting Judged from day 1 I never respond 2 negativity. I have a talented but I also have a heart and have been holding in a lot."

"...Im not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn't in the best shape. I JUST WANNA BREATHE...," the "XO Tour Llif3" hitmaker lamented. They added in a separate Story, "I've been distant from everyone lately, even if they are standing right next to me."

