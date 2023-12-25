 

Lil Uzi Vert Plans to Quit Music After 'LUV Is Rage 3', Reveals Post-Retirement Plans

Lil Uzi Vert Plans to Quit Music After 'LUV Is Rage 3', Reveals Post-Retirement Plans
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Music

The 28-year-old Philadelphia rapper, who goes by they/them pronouns, also reveals in an interview that they plan to retire after shooting a music video with Nicki Minaj.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert may hang their mic soon. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper, who goes by they/them pronouns, declared that they're quitting music after the "Luv Is Rage 3" album and revealed what their plans are after retirement.

The 28-year-old hip-hop artist made the revelation when speaking to TMZ. "I love making music, but I don't really want to make music like that anymore," they said.

Asked if "Luv Is Rage 3" is their last album, Uzi simply replied, "Yeah," before adding, "I love making music, but I don't really want to make music like that anymore." The rap star then noted that they will be focusing on being a fashion designer and making women's clothes after retiring.

During the interview, Uzi also was asked about the success of their joint single with Nicki Minaj, "Everybody". The Philadelphia native, who plans to shoot a music video with the "Super Freaky Girl" artist before switching his career, later gushed over their collaborator, "I never heard a Nicki song that I didn't like in my life... I love her."

  Editors' Pick

Uzi has been busy working on "Luv Is Rage 3" for months. In October, the MC claimed the "most attention I could get is by dropping music," which cost their relationship with their close ones.

"I understand y'all don't believe me, but it starts with me 2 show you that I'm actually serious. I'm very stressed out and done with so many voice's controlling my life," they said at the time. "It's like I never lived for me. I would give up all the money and perks that this comes with 2 live a perfectly normal life. I'm okay with it."

"Why not stop now because business doesn't work like that I have one more album 2 turn in after that I finally can genuinely smile," Uzi further explained. "I've been getting Judged from day 1 I never respond 2 negativity. I have a talented but I also have a heart and have been holding in a lot."

"...Im not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn't in the best shape. I JUST WANNA BREATHE...," the "XO Tour Llif3" hitmaker lamented. They added in a separate Story, "I've been distant from everyone lately, even if they are standing right next to me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kyle Richard and Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Enjoy Skiing With Family in Aspen Despite Split

Tori Spelling Hangs Out With Mystery Man During Holiday Shopping After Dean McDermott Split
Related Posts
Lil Uzi Vert Replaced by Future and Metro Boomin as Rolling Loud 2024 Headliners After Confusion

Lil Uzi Vert Replaced by Future and Metro Boomin as Rolling Loud 2024 Headliners After Confusion

Lil Uzi Vert Left Confused by Rolling Loud 2024 Announcement

Lil Uzi Vert Left Confused by Rolling Loud 2024 Announcement

Lil Uzi Vert and JT Allegedly Break Up After Their Cryptic Posts

Lil Uzi Vert and JT Allegedly Break Up After Their Cryptic Posts

Lil Uzi Vert Accused of Throwing Their Relationship With JT Under the Bus as They're in Album Mode

Lil Uzi Vert Accused of Throwing Their Relationship With JT Under the Bus as They're in Album Mode

Latest News
Tori Spelling Hangs Out With Mystery Man During Holiday Shopping After Dean McDermott Split
  • Dec 25, 2023

Tori Spelling Hangs Out With Mystery Man During Holiday Shopping After Dean McDermott Split

Jonathan Pryce Apologizes to Princess Anne for His Portrayal of Her Father in 'The Crown'
  • Dec 25, 2023

Jonathan Pryce Apologizes to Princess Anne for His Portrayal of Her Father in 'The Crown'

Lil Uzi Vert Plans to Quit Music After 'LUV Is Rage 3', Reveals Post-Retirement Plans
  • Dec 25, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert Plans to Quit Music After 'LUV Is Rage 3', Reveals Post-Retirement Plans

Cher Doesn't Care If No One Buys Her Christmas Album
  • Dec 25, 2023

Cher Doesn't Care If No One Buys Her Christmas Album

Kyle Richard and Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Enjoy Skiing With Family in Aspen Despite Split
  • Dec 25, 2023

Kyle Richard and Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Enjoy Skiing With Family in Aspen Despite Split

Cardi B Urges Trolls to 'STFU' for Accusing Her of Copying Nicki Minaj's Winter Outfit
  • Dec 25, 2023

Cardi B Urges Trolls to 'STFU' for Accusing Her of Copying Nicki Minaj's Winter Outfit

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Racy Song 'P***y Don't Lie' for 'Big Mouth'
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Racy Song 'P***y Don't Lie' for 'Big Mouth'

FKA twigs Called Out for Recreating Kanye West's Music Video Humiliating Taylor Swift

FKA twigs Called Out for Recreating Kanye West's Music Video Humiliating Taylor Swift

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Responds to Similarity Between Their Song and 'Batman' Soundtrack

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Responds to Similarity Between Their Song and 'Batman' Soundtrack

Rihanna Musically 'Feeling Open' in 'Era of Discovery'

Rihanna Musically 'Feeling Open' in 'Era of Discovery'

Bring Me the Horizon Announce Jordan Fish's Departure

Bring Me the Horizon Announce Jordan Fish's Departure

Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show

Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show

KISS Book First Avatar Tour in 2027

KISS Book First Avatar Tour in 2027

Cher Doesn't Care If No One Buys Her Christmas Album

Cher Doesn't Care If No One Buys Her Christmas Album

Lil Uzi Vert Plans to Quit Music After 'LUV Is Rage 3', Reveals Post-Retirement Plans

Lil Uzi Vert Plans to Quit Music After 'LUV Is Rage 3', Reveals Post-Retirement Plans