Lil Uzi Vert Copes With Loneliness in 'Red Moon' Music Video

Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert had a special Christmas present for fans. On Monday, December 25, the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper unleashed a new single titled "Red Moon" alongside its official music video.

The MV shows Uzi, who goes by they/them pronouns, delivering their verses while coping with loneliness. They delivered their bars while taking a stroll downtown and on the beach. The clip, however, ends with Uzi crying.

The new music arrived after Uzi declared that they're planning to retire after releasing their upcoming album, "Luv Is Rage 3". They told TMZ, "I love making music, but I don't really want to make music like that anymore."

Asked if "Luv Is Rage 3" is their last album, Uzi simply replied, "Yeah," before adding, "I love making music, but I don't really want to make music like that anymore." The rap star then noted that they will be focusing on being a fashion designer and making women's clothes after retiring.

During the interview, Uzi also was asked about the success of their joint single with Nicki Minaj, "Everybody". The Philadelphia native, who plans to shoot a music video with the "Super Freaky Girl" artist before switching his career, later gushed over their collaborator, "I never heard a Nicki song that I didn't like in my life... I love her."

