 
 

New Beau? Sofia Richie Photographed Locking Lips With Mystery Man in Miami Beach

New Beau? Sofia Richie Photographed Locking Lips With Mystery Man in Miami Beach
Instagram
Celebrity

While the identity of the hunky man who accompanies Sofia is currently unknown, he doesn't seem to be the 22-year-old model's most recent flame Matthew Morton.

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - It seems like Sofia Richie has found a new man in her life. The 22-year-old model was caught in camera kissing a mystery man while vacationing in Miami Beach last weekend.

In some photos that circulated online, Sofia, who donned a tiny bikini for the sunny getaway, was seen getting touchy and locking lips with her handsome companion at the luxurious Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. While the identity of the hunky man is currently unknown, he doesn't seem to be Sofia's most recent flame Matthew Morton.

For the occasion, the blonde beauty rocked a leopard-printed bikini as well as a chunky gold bracelet in addition to a few delicate necklace. The daughter of Lionel Richie completed her style with a pair of white slides and retro shades as well as chic bucket hat. As for her mystery man, he opted for a bright red Atletico Madrid hat and striped board shorts.

  See also...

Prior to this, Sofia was romantically linked with Matthew Morton as they sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a date in October 2020. The two were snapped passionately kissing while being seated on the patio of the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. The 27-year-old entrepreneur put his arm around the 22-year-old model as they were making out.

However, their relationship apparently ended in December of the year. "Sofia and Matt are still on speaking terms but they haven't gone on an actual date since [November]," a source explained at the time. "Nothing specific that went wrong. Sofia just really wasn't ready to get into a relationship and things kind of just fizzled out."

Before dating the Cha Cha Matcha founder, Sofia was in relationship with "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Scott Disick for about three years. The former couple reportedly broke up in May of 2020.

You can share this post!

Amy Schumer Lightheartedly Labels Natalie Portman a 'Huge Liar' for Her Parenting Advice

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond
Related Posts
Sofia Richie Sends 'Love' to Hater Blasting Her for Supporting Olivia Jade

Sofia Richie Sends 'Love' to Hater Blasting Her for Supporting Olivia Jade

Sofia Richie Caught Locking Lips With New Flame Matthew Morton After Scott Disick Split

Sofia Richie Caught Locking Lips With New Flame Matthew Morton After Scott Disick Split

Sofia Richie Spotted With Matthew Morton After Scott Disick's Outing With Megan Blake Irwin

Sofia Richie Spotted With Matthew Morton After Scott Disick's Outing With Megan Blake Irwin

Sofia Richie No Longer Follows Scott Disick on IG Amid Rumors He Reunites With Bella Banos

Sofia Richie No Longer Follows Scott Disick on IG Amid Rumors He Reunites With Bella Banos

Most Read
Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'
Celebrity

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond