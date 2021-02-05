Rebel Wilson 'Really Upset' Ex-Boyfriend Jacob Busch by Breaking Up Via Text Message

Instagram Celebrity

The Anheuser-Busch brewing company heir allegedly realizes that his relationship with the 'Pitch Perfect' actress is 'really over' after seeing her 'single girl' post on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson might not end her romance with Jacob Busch amicably. Shortly after announcing her split with the Anheuser-Busch brewing company heir on social media, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress was said to have "really upset" him for using text messages to break up with him.

Offering more details into the 40-year-old Australian native's breakup from the businessman was Us Weekly. A source told the outlet, "They talked all throughout the holidays and had excellent communication, but then, all of a sudden, she got really quiet and broke up with him via text message about two or three weeks ago."

The source further dished that Jacob did not take their breakup well. He was said to be "really upset" over it and found the way she ended their relationship "very hurtful". Though so, the so-called insider noted that he has "no ill-will towards her."

Before Rebel called it quits with Jacob, the two were reported to have spent time together in Colorado. "They went to Aspen right before the holidays and had a blast. Then, he left for Florida to be with his family, and he invited her because he really wanted her to meet [them] but she never committed to doing that," the source spilled.

"[Jacob has] been crazy about her ever since 2019," the insider further explained. "They would get together on and off throughout the years. They maintained their friendship and then became boyfriend and girlfriend in late summer."

The Fat Amy depicter in the "Pitch Perfect" film series indirectly made public their breakup via Instagram on Tuesday, February 2. Posting on a picture of herself in which she sported a denim dress and a cropped yellow cardigan, she captioned, "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

Rebel went Instagram official with Jacob back on September 24, 2020. At that time, she shared a photo of her posing next to him when they were boarding a helicopter to Monaco. Later on the same day, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monte Carlo, Monaco.