Gigi Hadid Finds It A Blessing She Does Not Feel the Need to Be Back to Size Zero Post-Giving Birth
Just ten weeks after welcoming baby Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid is back at work as she graces the cover of Vogue magazine's digital March 2021 issue.

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid has opened up about her view about her postpartum body. Gracing the cover of Vogue magazine's digital March 2021 issue just ten weeks after welcoming baby Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik, the supermodel claimed that it was "a blessing" that she did not feel the need to be back to size zero.

"I know that I'm not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker. I straight up was like, 'Yeah, I'll shoot a Vogue cover, but I'm obviously not going to be a size 0,' nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that," the 25-year-old stated in the cover story interview. "I also think it's a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it."

The older sister of Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid also divulged that she did not feel in a rush to go back to her busy work schedule. "I'm veering toward things that feel more stable than being in a different country every week," she elaborated.

Gigi mentioned that Zayn and her will raise their daughter on her family's farm in Pennsylvania. "I think she'll definitely be raised here," she said of her first child. "The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that's really important to Zayn and me."

"I think that just giving your child the opportunity to explore different interests is such a beautiful thing," the daughter of Yolanda Hadid continued. "My dad's Muslim, and my mom grew up celebrating Christmas. I felt like I was allowed to learn about every religion when I was a kid. I think it's good to take different pieces of different religions that you connect with, and I think that's how we'll do that."

"My brother, when he was in elementary school, someone said to him, 'Your dad's a terrorist,' because that was after 9/11," she went on. "I think that [Zayn and I] both want our daughter to understand fully all of her background - and also we want to prepare her. If someone does say something to her at school, we want to give her the tools to understand why other kids would do that and where that comes from."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed baby Khai on September 23. Making public the happy news, she posted on Instagram a black-and-white picture of her boyfriend's hand holding their daughter's. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," she penned alongside the post.

